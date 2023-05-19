Queer-Fronted Folk-Pop Act Hanne Kah Releases New Single 'Trick Me'

"Trick Me" reflects on a negative experience from the lead singer's past and what she's doing to ensure that it never happens again.

Often compared to the hypnotic harmonies of Fleetwood Mac, German indie folk act Hanne Kah delivers hard-hitting lyrics over radio-friendly melodies in their newest hit "TRICK ME". Based on the famous quote "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me" - "Trick Me" reflects on a negative experience from the lead singer's past and what she's doing to ensure that it never happens again.

It's still very much known that there is a different vocabulary for women in the music industry than there is for men. Like Taylor Swift said in a past interview with CBS, "A man does something, it's 'strategic'; a woman does the same thing, it's calculated." Having to navigate a career knowing that women are seen through a different lens is challenging, especially when it involves inappropriate or condescending comments from a fellow collaborator. Hanne's "Trick Me" stems from an experience she had with several past collaborators where she was talked down to and treated unprofessionally. Not only was the experience uncomfortable, but also creatively stifling. Luckily now, she and her band are solely partnered with people she genuinely enjoys working with - but it's safe to say that she hopes her future endeavors will be met with more positivity and mutual respect.

"Trick me once and I will change my course from you to wise, Trick me twice and I will turn away from your black and white, and the night might be cold still i know that i'll be alright, Fool me once fool me twice" ~ "Trick Me"

While based in Germany, the band's international popularity continues to grow. Having recently performed in the US at Kansas City's Folk Alliance, Hanne Kah is making its mark from North America to Germany as well as regionally throughout Europe. Past releases have received high praises from Spotify's New Female Pop Artists playlist, Berlin On Air, UK Independent and so much more. The band's charismatic singer is all the more driven by the fact that their success can be further proof of the quality of the German pop music scene. She goes on to say: "My wish is that German artists are seen more and more on an equal footing with established international bands and that we don't have to hide. Us women in the music industry are struggling with a wide variety of challenges and I hope that many young women in the music scene will be inspired so that more and more talented and self-confident women will assert themselves in the music industry in the future."

Watch the Official Music Video below!



