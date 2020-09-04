Punks Wanted Noise Debut New Single 'Go Get'

San Diego surf/skate punks Wanted Noise have dropped their new single "Go Get" on all streaming platforms.

Bassist Jin Salamack who wrote and performs lead vocals on the track says:

"Go Get" was a saying my high school track coach Gary Sanchez used to tell us at practice. "If you want it bad enough, you need to go get, go get," forgetting the 'it.' I swear he knew that it would spark a song title one day. This single speaks for the youth and adults who never grew out of doing what they're passionate about. Not giving up on your dreams by giving in to what society thinks is best for us. This song also speaks for this band. We met in college, got our degrees, but at the end of the day, we still would much rather be on stage sharing our experiences with our fans. Hopefully our music can inspire others, as the bands of our generation did for us."

In the words of Wanted Noise themselves:

Wanted Noise. A bunch of loud, obnoxious, and handsome dudes who love to play distorted instruments in cool places. Bringing back that SoCal punk sound with a twist and shake of today's modern hits. We'll play venues, bars, backstage, backyard, your home, garage, next to your pool, in your pool, wherever the sun sets.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0ky0RnLH6ovRHbeKp71uuY

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/wanted-noise/id1246829920

The band is premiering a lyric video for the single here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3l8afJJ9DE.

