Prog Ensemble CAIRO To Release Second Album 'Nemesis' in May

The new album will be released on May 5th on Spirit of Unicorn Music.

Mar. 06, 2023  

The eagerly anticipated follow up album from 5-piece award winning progressive rock band CAIRO "Nemesis" will be released on May 5th on Spirit of Unicorn Music.

This studio album, recorded with John Mitchell at Outhouse Studios, taps into contemporary global concerns and demonstrates the band's impressive, genre-defying approach with menacing, angular riffs, pop rock hooks and electronic soundscapes that all beautifully complement powerful and emotive vocals.

In this exciting and purposefully eclectic new album, the band venture into familiar 'CAIRO rocks' territory with the dynamic, moving epics. There are also some exciting departures for the band venturing into more melodic rock areas with "The Love" and "Glow," and upbeat banger "Jumping On The Moon."

Artwork is by Paul Tippett (It Bites, Frost, Kino, Twelfth Night, Pendragon, Europe, Inglorious, Uriah Heep), with additional artwork consultancy from Andrew Wildman (Marvel Comics, Transformers, X-Men; storyboard artist for Doctor Who; Luther, Poldark).

There is also even a short keys-based orchestral instrumental, "Save The Earth," which doffs a cap to the likes of the sadly, recently departed Vangelis, and acts as a prologue into the title track.



