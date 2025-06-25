Producers Erykah Badu and The Alchemist Team Up for 'Abi & Alan Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Four-time Grammy-winning vocalist and powerhouse producer, composer, and independent record label founder Erykah Badu is teaming up with hip-hop producer The Alchemist. The duo is bringing their creative alchemy on the road this August with the "Abi & Alan Tour"—a playful nod to their birth names, Erica Abi Wright and Alan Maman—hitting ten cities across North America.

The highly anticipated tour will showcase music from their collaborative album of the same name, with Badu's live digital and instrumental band, The Cannabinoids, bringing the project to life in an intimate, immersive, underground-esque experience. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 27, at 10:00 AM local time here.

Audiences will experience the full depth of Badu and The Alchemist's collaborative album performed live, with The Cannabinoids interpreting music that Badu wrote, composed, arranged, and produced alongside The Alchemist's signature beats. The live presentation transforms their recorded collaboration into a multisensory experience that bridges hip-hop production mastery with neo-soul innovation.

TOUR DATES

Friday, August 8 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

Sunday, August 10 – Belly Up Aspen—Aspen, CO

Monday, August 11 – Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

Wednesday, August 13 – Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

Friday, August 15 – HISTORY, Toronto, ON

Sunday, August 17 – Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

Tuesday, August 19 – Fillmore, Miami Beach, FL

Wednesday, August 20 – House of Blues, Orlando, FL

Thursday, August 21 – Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

Sunday, August 24 – ACL Live, Austin, TX

ABOUT ABI & ALAN

"Abi & Alan"—a playful nod to Erykah Badu's birth name, Erica Abi Wright, and The Alchemist's given name, Alan Maman—brings together two of music's most creative forces in an unexpected collaboration. Executive produced by Badu on her Control Freak Records label—established in 2005—the project reveals new sides of both artists.

While The Alchemist has spent decades crafting atmospheric beats for everyone from Nas and Eminem to Mobb Deep and Earl Sweatshirt, earning Grammy nominations along the way, this album showcases Badu stepping fully into her role as sonic architect—writing, composing, arranging, and producing alongside his signature soundscapes. It's a meeting of minds that highlights how two seasoned artists can still surprise each other and their audiences.

ABOUT ERYKAH BADU

Erykah Badu is a multifaceted creative force, renowned for her songwriting, singing, and producing, who promotes female wellness, challenges oppressive structures, and upholds Afrocentric and Black Feminist values. Her blend of soul, funk, hip-hop, jazz, and gospel has earned five Grammy Awards from Baduizm (1997) to "3:AM" with Rapsody (2025).

Beyond music production, Badu is an innovator who established a livestream company, revolutionized home concerts, and launched BaduWorldMarket.com, her curated online store. In 2023, her cannabis brand Apple Trees collaborated with Cookies to introduce That Badu, while her fashion influence earned her the 2024 CFDA Fashion Icon Award. From Fashion Week to magazine covers, her music, art, and eclectic style have made her a cultural icon.

ABOUT THE CANNABINOIDS:

The Cannabinoids are Erykah Badu's revolutionary digital collective that transforms live performance into sonic experimentation. This hand-selected ensemble of Dallas-based producers, DJs, and beatsmiths was born from Badu's vision to manifest live musical improvisation using studio tracking and hip-hop production tools. Inspired by her award-winning New Amerykah, Part I collaborations, each member embodies a specific cannabinoid receptor with corresponding brain functions that drive their musical roles.

The upcoming tour features five of the eight member-acclaimed producers: Jah Born, RC Williams, S1, A1, and Rob Free. Channeling 8 laptops, 3 turntables, 6 keyboards, 4 drum machines, and a Theremin, they create what Badu calls a live "remix" set built on pure improvisation—a psychedelic hip-hop experience where synthetic meets organic. Like actual cannabinoid receptors binding to create euphoric effects, The Cannabinoids fuse free-flowing artistry with scientific precision, generating a transcendent collective consciousness that pushes the boundaries of live electronic performance. This isn't just a band—it's Badu's sonic thesis on how creativity functions as the ultimate high.

Comments

