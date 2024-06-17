Priscilla Block to Release New EP 'PB2'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Platinum-selling powerhouse artist Priscilla Block ushers in a new era with the announcement of PB2, available Friday, June 21 via Mercury Nashville. Fans at Priscilla’s Fan Club Party during CMA Fest heard the news first when she officially announced the project and premiered forthcoming visualizers from PB2. The five-track EP features her current single, “Good On You,” which has garnered over 14 million streams, as well as brand new songs that illustrate Priscilla’s multi-faceted artistry.

“It's been a while leading up to this next era for me and I'm so excited it's finally here,” says Priscilla. “I wanted to drop three songs that showcase three different sides of me as an artist. ‘Apartment’ is my vulnerable, heart-on-my-sleeve side. ‘Bad Guy’ is the sassy anthem that I want to dance to all night long in a club. ‘Hell Out of a Hometown’ is the country girl inside of me that's always evolving. This is the start of an ongoing story so make sure y'all pay close attention. Here's to PB2!”

Last month Priscilla wrapped her headlining Hey Jack Tour which saw her performing to packed out audiences across North America. Winning over fans wherever she goes, Priscilla performed overseas at C2C Music Festival in the United Kingdom and CMC Rocks Australia. The breakout country star has been hailed as an "Artist to Watch" by a myriad of media including, Amazon Music, American Songwriter, PANDORA, Spotify, CMT, The Boot, MusicRow, HITS, Country Now, Music Mayhem and more. Priscilla has rapidly become one of Nashville’s acclaimed truth-tellers with a voice for her generation.

PB2 TRACK LIST:

Good On You Hell Out Of A Hometown Bad Guy Hey Jack Apartment

ABOUT PRISCILLA BLOCK

Country artist Priscilla Block draws listeners in with her unfiltered, relatable songwriting, and catchy melodies. Her honest and up-front approach promotes self-love, empowerment, and acceptance through her own blend of country pop and southern rock, dubbed “the Block Party sound”. Recognized by the ACMs with a nomination for New Female Artist of the Year and by CMT for Breakthrough Video of the Year as well as Collaborative Video of the Year, Priscilla has commandeered her place in country music with her rabid fan base and unmitigated honesty in songs. Since the release of her fan-favorite track "Just About Over You," the song peaked both the iTunes Country and All-Genre song charts, was named one of The New York Times Best Songs of 2020, reached Top 15 on country radio and garnered Priscilla her first RIAA Platinum Certification. Within the last year, Priscilla also celebrated her first No. 1 on country radio with “You, Me, and Whiskey,” a Platinum-certified hit with country star Justin Moore. She’s now stepping into a new era with the release of some new music including her latest single “Good On You.”

Photo credit: Britton Webb

Comments