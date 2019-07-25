Potter's Daughter to Release New Single BLOOD AND WATER

Potter's Daughter will be releasing their new single "Blood and Water" featuring legendary Renaissance vocalist Annie Haslam on August 8, 2019! The single will be available digitally, CD single and limited edition 7-inch vinyl!

Potter's Daughter was formed in New York City while Dyanne Potter Voegtlin was studying classical piano performance at the Manhattan School of Music. A pupil of Robert Goldsand and Mike Longo, Dyanne searched for the marriage of classical theory and virtuosity with the freedom and innovation of jazz both in study and performance. Together with a rotating group of masters from many schools of music, Dyanne performed regularly in New York City, as well as in north-eastern Pennsylvania.

Now, joining forces with long-time friend, Amit Chatterjee, (producer, arranger, and guitarist), and Ian C. Voegtlin (composer, guitarist, and saxophonist), they are looking forward to releasing their first single, "Blood and Water," featuring guest artist Annie Haslam. This single marks the beginning of the band's evolution from the acoustic and eclectic sound of their debut album, "The Blind Side." Embracing more elements of fusion and progressive rock, Potter's Daughter's "New Prog" philosophy creates a listening experience of complex melodic composition, emotional vocal leads and harmonies, and searing solos.

Says Dyanne, "Annie Haslam is not just the #1 female legend in Prog, she is also an exceptionally warm-hearted and generous woman. Her natural musicality shines through every note she so beautifully and expressively sings. It has been both an honor and a pleasure working with her."

"On first hearing of 'Blood and Water' I was struck by its unusual and haunting melody and Dyanne's exquisite voice. To be a part of it was truly a wonderful experience." - Annie Haslam





