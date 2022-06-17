Porcupine Tree Share New Song & Announce New Album

GRAMMY® Award-nominated British rock band Porcupine Tree - Steven Wilson, Richard Barbieri, and Gavin Harrison - has shared "Rats Return," the latest track from their hugely anticipated new album, CLOSURE/CONTINUATION, due via Music For Nations/Megaforce Records on Friday, June 24. An official music video directed by Ricky Allen premieres today on YouTube.

"'Rats Return' is about those who claim to have the interests of the people at heart, but when it comes down to it there is only ego and self-interest," says Porcupine Tree founder Steven Wilson. "I find myself reflecting on what sort of person would actually be so driven as to want to rule over a whole nation, and aren't these people by definition the very last people that should be allowed to do so? The rats will always save themselves first."

Porcupine Tree's long-awaited 11th studio album, CLOSURE/CONTINUATION will be available as a seven-track standard CD, standard black vinyl 2x12" LP, white vinyl 2x12" LP, transparent blue vinyl 2x12" LP, limited edition white cassette, and digital download. A limited audiophile deluxe LP will also be available, cut at 45rpm on 3x12" clear vinyl in 12" slipcase box with two bonus tracks; a limited audiophile deluxe CD in 12" slipcase box will include the standard CD, a second disc with three bonus tracks and album instrumentals, Blu-ray disc with 5.1/Dolby Atmos and HD audio versions of the album, and an exclusive album art book. Pre-orders are available now.

CLOSURE/CONTINUATION - which follows 2009's best-selling THE INCIDENT - includes such recently released singles as "Herd Culling," "Of The New Day," and the labyrinthine "Harridan," all available now at DSPs and streaming services. An array of official lyric videos, visualizers, and exclusive "Gear Talk" conversations with Wilson, Barbieri, and Harrison are streaming now at YouTube. Highlights include a stunning session performance of "Of The New Day," filmed and recorded earlier this year at London's world famous AIR Studios.

Porcupine Tree will celebrate their long overdue return with a wide-ranging global tour - the legendary group's first since October 2010. Presented by Live Nation and Paladin Artists, North and South American dates begin September 10 at Toronto, ON's Meridian Hall and then continue through performances in Mexico City, Mexico (October 4) and Santiago, Chile (October 7). European and UK dates get underway October 21 in Berlin, Germany and then culminate at London's world famous SSE Arena, Wembley on November 11. For updates and ticket availability, please visit porcupinetree.com/tour-dates.

Watch the new music video here:

PORCUPINE TREE CLOSURE/CONTINUATION TOUR 2022

SEPTEMBER

10 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

12 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

25 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

28 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

30 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

OCTOBER

4 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center

7 - Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena

21 - Berlin, DE - Max Schmelinghalle

23 - Vienna, AU - Gasometer

24 - Milan, IT - Forum

27 - Stockholm, SW - Globe

28 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkoner Theatre

30 - Katowice, PO - Spodek Hall

NOVEMBER

2 - Paris, FR - Le Zenith

4 - Stuttgart, DE - Porsche Arena

6 - Oberhausen, DE - KP Arena

7 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggodome

9 - Zurich, CH - Halle 622

11 - London, UK - SSE Arena, Wembley

One of the most forward-thinking, genre-defying rock bands of any era, Porcupine Tree was founded in 1987 by renowned musician/producer Steven Wilson as an outlet for the experimental recordings he was making outside of his acclaimed post-rock duo, No-Man. With the addition of keyboard player Richard Barbieri and drummer Gavin Harrison, Porcupine Tree soon evolved into a proper band, releasing ten studio albums between 1992 and 2009.

Each new release saw Porcupine Tree exploring new musical ideas, their expansive music shifting from pastoral psychedelic rock and ambient electronic soundscapes to experimental pop and propulsive metal. Later releases like 2007's GRAMMY® Award-nominated Fear of a Blank Planet and 2009's The Incident - the band's biggest seller thus far, reaching the top 25 in both the US and the UK - saw Porcupine Tree effortlessly melding distinctive genres to create a groundbreaking musical universe all their own.

Recorded quietly and sporadically over the last decade and finished during a period when touring was curtailed in 2020/21, CLOSURE/CONTINUATION marks the most collaborative album of Porcupine Tree's highly lauded career. From its restless, often troubled lyrics to its gorgeous cyclonic sound, the album stands tall as a stunning and timely return of rock's most consistently innovative and influential bands, an album of forward-thinking music fed through myriad electronic filters, equal parts squalling noise and soaring, melancholy melody.