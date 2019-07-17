Pop Futurist Charli XCX Releases New Song GONE feat. Christine and the Queens

Iconic pop futurist Charli XCX enlists French pop phenomenon Christine and the Queens to release a perfect pop harmony titled "Gone" today with an electrifying new music video - from XCX's much anticipated forthcoming third studio album "Charli" out on September 13th via Atlantic Records.

"Gone" is a dynamic, pulsating and hard-hitting ode to the complexities of falling prey to others' opinions. The video features XCX and Chris intensely bound to opposite ends of a car; which sees Chris free the women from their ties, leading the pair to reunite in an explosive and charged performance - following their live reveal at Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona.

Watch the video here:

The art of collaboration is at the heart of the album, a verified savior of pop, Charli seamlessly binds musical genres from the vast pop spectrum. With Executive Production by Charli XCX and A. G. Cook, collaborators include Lizzo, Christine and the Queens, Haim, Troye Sivan, Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Big Freedia, Sky Ferreira, Clairo and Yaeji. Charli teamed with AR makeup artist Ines Alpha to design her artworks with a goal of dismantling classic beauty ideals, a pairing which resulted in her striking album cover.

Multi-award-winning artist Charli XCX has accrued two Billboard Music Awards, a YouTube Music Award, two Sesac 'Songwriter of the Year' Awards, plus nominations at the Grammys, BRIT Awards and MTV EMA's. As trailblazer behind the multi-platinum and global No.1's "Fancy", "I Love It" and the hit "Boom Clap", Charli has also released the critically-acclaimed mixtapes 'Number 1 Angel' and 'Pop 2', and released her prolific summer crush anthem "Boys" and "1999 featuring Troye Sivan". This year Charli attended the Met Gala as a special guest of Vogue, and performed for the amFAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival.

The singer, songwriter and pop savant will perform at summer festival stages including Pitchfork Music Festival this coming Sunday July 21st. XCX's transatlantic Charli LIVE tour will kick off on September 20thfor an impressive 22 dates in the USA prior to kicking off 19 dates throughout Europe. Venues have reached full ticket capacity in Seattle, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and after selling out her New York live date, Charli also added a second Terminal 5 appearance on October 21st, which goes on sale to the public on Friday July 19th - buy https://www.axs.com/events/378746/charli-xcx-charli-live-tickets?skin=terminal5 - and please find the full itinerary enclosed below!

Charli XCX will sit with Christine and the Queens to talk about their single collaboration "Gone" on Monday, July 22nd at 10am PT/1pm ET. They dive into the creation process, and the friendship that stemmed from it on the 4th season of her Beats 1 show The Candy Shop on Apple Music -- listen here: apple.co/B1_Charli.

"Charli" tracklisting:

1. Next Level Charli

2. Gone feat. Christine and the Queens

3. Cross You Out feat. Sky Ferreira

4. 1999 feat. Troye Sivan

5. Click feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash

6. Warm feat. HAIM

7. Thoughts

8. Blame It On Your Love feat. Lizzo

9. White Mercedes

10. Silver Cross

11. I Don't Wanna Know

12. Official

13. Shake It feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar

14. February 2017 feat. Clairo and Yaeji

15. 2099 feat. Troye Sivan

2019 Charli LIVE US + US festival dates include:

JULY:

21 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival

SEPT:

20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre +

21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works +

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall +

24 - Austin, TX - Emo's +

25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues +

27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee #

28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues #

OCT:

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern # *

2 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre #

4 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market # -- SOLD OUT

5 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore #

6 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom #

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union *

9 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *

11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

15 - Montreal, QB - Corona Theatre %

17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues %

18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer * -- SOLD OUT

21 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 %

22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 % -- SOLD OUT

SUPPORTS:

+ Tommy Genesis | # Brooke Candy | * Dorian Electra | % Allie X

Phoenix: Brooke Candy Direct / Dorian Electric 1st of 3

'Charli' releases September 13th 2019 via Atlantic Records.

Preorder available here. Preorder 'Charli LIVE' tour tickets available here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You