Pop Artist Tamta To Return to Colours Hoxton in March

Internationally acclaimed pop artist Tamta returns to London on Friday 27 March 2026 for a one-night-only headline performance at Colours Hoxton, following last year's sold-out show at the same venue. Building on the success of her groundbreaking 2025 performance, Tamta presents a brand-new live experience that expands the immersive world of THE VILLAIN HEROINE.

Audiences are once again invited to step inside a genre-defying universe where music, fashion, movement, and emotion collide. Last year, Colours Hoxton was transformed from a traditional live venue into a fully immersive environment, a collision point between the dystopian electro realm of THE VILLAIN and the luminous hyperpop universe of THE HEROINE. The show also wove in iconic moments from Tamta's earlier catalogue, creating a deeply personal and theatrical experience that resonated far beyond language.

KALTBLUT. magazine praised the 2025 performance, writing: "The show at Colours Hoxton was bursting with energy and impact, yet it also featured numerous heartfelt moments that evoked deep, noble emotions. Although most of the songs were in Greek, the feelings they conveyed were universally beautiful. This highlights the power of music: it transcends language barriers and communicates deep feelings, regardless of the lyrics."

On 27 March 2026, Tamta will once again transform Colours Hoxton into an alternative meeting point, a space for immersive, edgy musical expression and queer culture, where the audience becomes an active part of the performance itself. The show unfolds through themed acts, shifts in mood, statement fashion, dynamic choreography, atmospheric lighting, and a direct emotional connection with the audience, echoing the celebrated energy of SMUT Athens. Tamta's multi-dimensional artistic vision is brought to life through the creative direction of Bill Roxenos, alongside the powerful movement of her performers. Alongside material from IDENTITY CRISIS and THE VILLAIN HEROINE, the set will feature Tamta's latest singles, select earlier releases, and new, unreleased material, offering a glimpse into her next artistic era.

Known for her fearless aesthetic and alt-pop experimentation, Tamta has amassed over 250 million streams and views, firmly establishing herself as one of Europe's most influential pop figures. In 2025, she reintroduced herself to the global stage with THE VILLAIN HEROINE, her critically acclaimed album produced by TEO.x3, earning recognition from BBC Radio London, Wonderland, Mixmag, and Daily Express, among others. She also appeared in editorial shoots for SICKY and NASTY Magazine. Tamta recently featured on TEO.x3's breakout hyperpop single 'sprite' from his debut EP, a collaboration that took Spotify by storm with major editorial support including New Music Friday UK, Hyperpop, All New Pop, Obsessed, and New Music Italia, placing them alongside artists such as Rosalía, PinkPantheress, Robyn, Slayyyter, and Troye Sivan. The track has received support from NOTION, BBC Introducing in Sussex & Surrey, 1883 Magazine, Mixmag Germany, FAULT, NOCTIS, and was named 'Track of the Week' on Riverside Radio.

TEO.x3 will be the opening act for Tamta's London headline show. Lighting design is by Vangelis Moutrichas, with sound by Giannis Venios. The show is co-produced by Mimosa's Dream Productions and Kiki Entertainment. Get your tickets here.