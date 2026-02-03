Biffy Clyro Adds North American Leg to Global 'Futique Tour'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Scottish alternative rock trio Biffy Clyro will make their highly anticipated return to North America this spring on the Futique Tour. The band has unveiled their upcoming headline run, promoted by Live Nation and kicking off on April 20th in Los Angeles, following sold-out tours in the UK and EU.

Frontman Simon Neil shares: “We are sooo excited to come play for y’all. We were gutted to cancel the last run of shows before Xmas, so these gigs are going to be extra fing special. You’re gonna wanna be there.”

Tickets will first be available via a Citi presale starting Tuesday, February 3 at 11am ET, followed by the artist presale on Tuesday, February 3 at 12pm ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, February 6 at 10am local time. For more information, please visit here.

The tour comes in support of their globally praised new album Futique, out now via Warner Records. The record has already tallied tens of millions of streams fueled by the likes of “A Little Love.”

Upcoming North American Tour Dates:

4/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

4/23 – Denver, CO @ The Federal

4/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

4/26 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

4/29 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

5/1 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick =

5/2 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/3 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

5/5 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

5/6 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

5/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

5/9 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville **

Additional Tour Dates:

2/3 – Valencia, Spain @ Roig Arena

2/4 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

2/5 – Lisbon, Portual @ Sagres Campo Pequeno

2/8 – Bern, Switzerland @ Festhalle

2/9 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

2/11 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

2/12 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

2/13 – Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle

2/15 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

2/16 – Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

2/18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

2/19 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

2/21 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

2/22 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan

2/23 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

4/7 – Melbourne, Australia @ Forum

4/8 – Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse

4/9 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Tivoli

4/13 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ James Hay Theatre

4/15 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Town Hall

7/3 – London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park

7/16-7/18 – Benicassim, Spain @ Fib Benicassim **

7/20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Barts Festival Poble Espanyol **

7/21 – Madrid, Spain @ Noches Del Botañico

7/30-8/2 – Hackthorpe, United Kingdom @ Kendal Calling Festival **

8/5-8/9 – Eschwege, Germany @ Open Flair Festival **

8/6-8/9 - Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany @ Taubertal Festival **

8/11-9/15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival **

8/21 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Royal Highlands Showgrounds

8/28 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine **

** - Indicates Festival Date

= - Indicates Non Live Nation Date

Photo Credit: Eva Pentel