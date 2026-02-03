Lola Young to Perform at Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GRAMMY Award-winning, double-platinum-selling British artist Lola Young will take the stage for a live performance at the 34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, CA, on March 15, 2026.

Fresh off her GRAMMY win for Best Pop Solo Performance and five Brit Awards nominations, Young will perform some of her biggest hits during Hollywood’s biggest night.

Hosted by Elton John and David Furnish, the annual Viewing Party is one of Hollywood’s most anticipated celebrations, raising funds to support the Foundation’s mission to end new HIV transmissions and dismantle the stigma that continues to fuel the epidemic. The evening will be co-hosted by Tony Award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris and award-winning actor, author, and chef David Burtka.

“To honour the more than 40 million people living with HIV around the world, we cannot wait to gather once again with our friends and supporters to raise much-needed funds for our lifesaving programs,” said Elton John, Founder, Elton John AIDS Foundation. “Over the years, this stage has welcomed extraordinary young artists I have championed like Chappell Roan, Sam Fender, Gabriels, Rina Sawayama, Brandi Carlile, Dua Lipa and many more - big voices that have gone on to shape culture and move the world. This year, we’re thrilled to continue that tradition with Lola Young, a truly remarkable talent. It's such an exciting time for new British artists, and Lola's sheer brilliance has put her right at the forefront globally.”

The event will bring together a star-studded Benefit Chair and Committee of advocates and champions including Patricia Arquette, Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris, Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd, Chris Colfer, Lana Condor, Tiffany Haddish, Colton Haynes, Christina Hendricks, Tove Lo, Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter, Eric McCormack, Keke Palmer, Orville Peck, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Sharon Stone, and Donatella Versace.

Lola Young is a South London–born artist whose raw, emotionally unfiltered songwriting and rock-tinged pop have made her a compelling voice in modern music. In 2025, she crossed fully into the global mainstream with her breakout single “Messy,” a 2x Platinum cultural moment that reached #14 on the Billboard US Hot 100 and #1 on Billboard’s US Pop Airplay chart in addition to spending 4 weeks at #1 on the UK Official Singles Chart. The track has also surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, where she boasts tens of millions of listeners.

“It’s been incredible getting to know Elton and David, and I’m grateful for the support they’ve shown my music,” said Lola Young. “Performing at the Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party feels like a special moment in today’s world. Their work to support communities who need it most is so important to me, and I’m proud to be part of a night that helps make a meaningful impact.”

Since 1992, the annual Academy Awards Viewing Party has supported the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s mission to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic, along with the stigmatization and lack of resources that drive it. All funds raised during the event will support the Foundation’s frontline partners in preventing new HIV transmissions, tackling discrimination, expanding education, challenging harmful laws, and providing compassionate care to vulnerable communities worldwide.

Photo Credit: Elton John Aids Foundation