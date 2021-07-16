Pip Blom Share New Track 'It Should Have Been Fun'

Having recently announced details of the release of their second album, Welcome Break, out on Heavenly Recordings on October 8th, 2021, Amsterdam's Pip Blom have today shared the latest track "It Should Have Been Fun" and announced a run of UK headline dates in February 2022.

The band were also recently confirmed as part of the National Lottery's Revive Live Tour which is taking place in September 2021. The full list of tour dates is listed below.

Pip Blom speak about new track "It Should Have Been Fun" by saying: "When writing the tracks for the record I wanted there to be a song that didn't have the structure of verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, chorus 2x. It's a common structure of course and I figured it could be cool to switch it up a bit. When the track starts it feels like it's going to be a very sensitive, calm song. The verses capture the feeling of sadness, disappointment in yourself and someone else. But when the chorus starts the energy switches. It's more angry, being fed up, wanting to change something, like there's a tipping point. I really like how the track has these different parts that flow into each other. I can't wait to play this track live and really give it our all when the final chorus hits."

Welcome Break was self-produced, mixed by Caesar Edmunds (PJ Harvey, St Vincent, Queens of the Stone Age) and was recorded at Ramsgate's Big Jelly Studios.

Following an extensive touring schedule, which saw the Dutch 4-piece roam over field, oceans, and Glastonbury's John Peel stage following the release of their debut record Boat, Pip Blom immediately began to gather all her soaked-up inspirations taken from the road, cozy down in a room of her parents' house (which she shares with her brother and fellow bandmate Tender Blom) and over three months wrote twenty songs, sixteen of which were to become demos for the band to structure and flesh out, once in the studio together.

With plans slightly complicated by the Covid-19 crisis, the band decamped to their favorite Big Jelly Studios in Ramsgate and after 14-days of quarantine set to work recording their second album over three weeks with engineer Al Harle.

The result, Welcome Break (and yes, the title is inspired by the ubiquitous service dotted along Britain's motorways) resonates with about as much decisive allure as their previous album Boat, but this time with a bit more contemporary chaos to boot.

Where Boat reckoned as a fresh-faced, yet gloriously fearless game-changer, Welcome Break is the self-assured older sibling who, with an additional year or two behind themselves, isn't afraid to speak out, take the lead and instigate a liberated revolution-come-bliss-out.

Yet another masterclass in effortless songwriting and feel-good-choruses, as Pip explains, the secret behind the continuing run of form on Welcome Break is fairly simple: "I just really like catchy songs and I feel like that's something we do well. It's not sugar-coated-happy Pop...they're more like 'Titanic' pop songs..."

REVIVE LIVE TOUR DATES:

9/11/2021 - Sunderland, UK - Independent

9/13/2021 - Barrow-In-Furness, UK - Underground Music Society

9/14/2021 - Preston, UK - The Ferret

9/16/2021 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill

9/17/2021 - York, UK - Crescent

9/18/2021 - Ipswich, UK - Shakehouse

9/19/2021 - Newport, UK - The Pub

9/20/2021 - Reading, UK - Face Bar

9/23/2021 - Leicester, UK - The Cookie

9/24/2021 - Southampton, UK - The Loft

9/27/2021 - Gloucester, UK - Dick Whittington

9/28/2021 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront Studio

9/29/2021 - Cambridge, UK - Portland Arms

9/30/2021 - Ramsgate, UK - Ramsgate Music Hall

UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

2/7/2022 - Glasgow, UK - St. Lukes

2/8/2022 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny 2

2/9/2022 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy 3

2/11/2022 - Dublin, IE - O2 Academy 2

2/12/2022 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

2/14/2022 - Bristol, UK - Trinity Centre

2/15/2022 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

2/16/2022 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

