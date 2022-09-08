Photos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World Tour

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-date North America run continues with stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on October 23rd at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. The tour will proceed with the European and Australian legs on November 8th in Amsterdam and concludes on January 4th in Sydney.

For his very first tour, Lil Nas X and his team set out to create a theatrical show unlike any other - a real modern pop musical. The three-act set (Rebirth, Transformation and Becoming) represents the different stages throughout Lil Nas X's journey from his childhood, to releasing his very first song, and all the way through reaching his current status as a creative and fearless cultural icon - narrated by a figure dubbed The Wizard of Naz.

Fans were captivated watching the story unfold in front of gorgeous, whimsical visuals and alongside stunning dance numbers choreographed by Sean Bankhead. Creative direction for the tour is by Hodo Musa and Saul Levitz.

The performance featured hits from his latest album including "Industry Baby", "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and "That's What I Want" along with fan favourites such as "Scoop" and "Dead Right Now".

Fans got a glimpse into the superstar's world with his first-ever tour celebrating the critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated debut album Long Live Montero kicked off his long-awaited Lil Nas X Last night, multi-platinum, award-winning sensation.

Check out the new photos below. Photo credit: Aaron Idelson.



LIL NAS X LONG LIVE MONTERO NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Tue Sep 06 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

Wed Sep 07 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

Sat Sep 10 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Sep 11 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri Sep 16 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

Sun Sep 18 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Sep 20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Wed Sep 21 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Sun Sep 25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Tue Sep 27 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed Sep 28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 01 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mon Oct 03 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Tue Oct 04 - Miami, FL - James L Knight Center

Tue Oct 11 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Wed Oct 12 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Hall

Tue Oct 18 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Wed Oct 19 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Fri Oct 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Oct 23 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

LIL NAS X LONG LIVE MONTERO EUROPEAN + AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES

Tue Nov 08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Wed Nov 09 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle

Thu Nov 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

Sat Nov 12 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

Mon Nov 14 - Paris, France - Zenith

Tue Nov 15 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

Thu Nov 17 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

Wed Jan 4 - Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion

Lil Nas X is a 23-year-old award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. Dubbed "an internationally recognized phenomenon" by Billboard, he rose to fame in 2019 when he released "Old Town Road" and simultaneously upended the music industry - shattering genre norms, disrupting the charts and going viral worldwide. The song's remix with Billy Ray Cyrus became the longest running #1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history after 19 weeks atop the chart. The 16x Platinum hit is the most certified song in RIAA history and is recognized with numerous awards including two Grammys.



After releasing his eclectic EP 7 in June 2019, which features the 6x Platinum "Panini" and 2x Platinum "Rodeo," Lil Nas X returned in November 2020 with his Platinum single "HOLIDAY", and followed with the culture-shifting 3x Platinum hit "MONTERO (Call Me Be Your Name)" in March 2021.

The queer anthem provoked much needed dialogue around the globe, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, remained atop of the Spotify Global chart for over a month straight, and propelled to #1 on the Top 40 and Rhythm Airplay charts. Already named a fashion icon for all his incredible eye-catching looks, the multifaceted artist and internet king released his critically-acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated debut album Montero in September 2021.

The album was included on numerous Best of 2021 lists from Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, People, USA Today, Billboard, LA Times, Complex, and more for "its genre-stretching approach and refreshingly honest exploration of love and loneliness" as told by Variety. The certified Platinum album, which Billboard calls a "masterpiece," also boasts the 4x Platinum hit song "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow, which went on to reach #1 at Top 40 radio and #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album's third Platinum single "That's What I Want" recently became Nas' third straight #1 song at Top 40 radio. Lil Nas X is currently in the studio working on his sophomore album.