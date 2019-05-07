Peter More Releases Video for Latest Single Produced by Donald Fagen

Austin based artist Peter More has released the video for his song "Shoulder" via Flood Magazine. The track appears on his just released EP Shoulder, a collection of songs recorded at the same time as his debut album Beautiful Disrepair. The record was produced by Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, and happens to be the first full-length produced by Fagen (outside Steely Dan and Walker Becker's 1994 solo record). Watch and share the video for "Shoulder" here.

"I wrote 'Shoulder' out on Lake Worth in my childhood hometown of Ft Worth, TX," Peter More tells Flood. "It's essentially about the pursuit of finding a constant through life and how hard that can be - whether it's a partner, friend, family member, etc - and the longing for that peace of mind that it could help provide."

"We recorded 'Shoulder' while we were living in San Miguel de Allende, MX," Peter continues. "San Miguel has always been a special place for our band so we felt it was the best and truest place to shoot the video as well. Director Von Jako came down to Mexico with a concept in mind, so we scouted for a couple days and then shot around town with some of our best friends and in some of our favorite spaces. We're excited about how it all came out and we hope everyone enjoys."

Over the years, Peter More and his bandmates have called many places home. Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, More joined forces with Spanish flamenco guitarist José Juan Poyatos, Mexican bassist Diego Noyola, and French-American drummer Adrien Faunce in San Miguel de Allende, the colonial arts haven three hours north of Mexico City. There, the band began to record with prolific drummer Rick Shlosser (who played on many Van Morrison and James Taylor classics, among hundreds of other credits). A chance encounter with Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, who happened to be visiting San Miguel, led to Fagen producing More's debut album, "Beautiful Disrepair," and a follow-up EP entitled "Shoulder."

A sense of wanderlust underscores More's music, weaving many influences and intersections from the principal songwriter and lead singer's unconventional journey. These layered stories naturally evolved with the band's continual movement through recording sessions beyond San Miguel that took place in Fort Worth, New York City, and Woodstock. Three of the songs were held back from the LP release in August 2018 and now appear as an EP with the anthemic single "Shoulder" and two b-sides -- "What We Used to Be" and "Marlene (Featuring Amy Helm)." At turns contemplative and rousing, the Shoulder EP is a precisely executed work with Fagen's indelible sound stylings that More's lyrics and vocals make feel uncomplicated and original, fusing together the many creative and geographic influences that define Peter More.

