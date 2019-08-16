Peter Frampton Band's All Blues Double LP Vinyl Out TODAY feat. Bonus Track 'I Feel So Good'

The double LP vinyl version of All Blues-Peter Frampton's first-ever blues album with the Peter Frampton Band-is out today viaUMe. The vinyl version includes the bonus track "I Feel So Good" (written by Big Bill Broonzy, originally performed by Muddy Waters), and is also available as limited edition translucent blue color pressing exclusively at PeterFrampton.com.

All Blues continues to chart on the BillboardBlues Albums Chart after 9 weeks, where it debuted at #1 and remained in that position for 6 consecutive weeks. The new collection also marks Frampton's best overall sales numbers and chart positions since the release ofFingerprints in 2006. USA Today raves, "All Blues captures Frampton at full technical and emotional power," while Guitar World furthers, "For guitar enthusiasts, these discs will prove to be a treasure trove of six-string riches, with Frampton stretching out luxuriously on what could be viewed as a Great American Songbook of the blues."

All Blues was recorded with Frampton's longtime touring band, made up of Adam Lester(guitar/vocals), Rob Arthur (keyboards/guitar/vocals) and Dan Wojciechowski (drums). The album was recorded at Frampton's studio in Nashville, Studio Phenix, and was co-produced by Frampton and Chuck Ainlay. It features collaborations with Kim Wilson,Larry Carlton, Sonny Landreth and Steve Morse.

Moreover, Peter is in the midst of his Peter Frampton Finale-The Farewell Tour, presented by SiriusXM and produced by Live Nation. The show has been met with rave reviews across the country-the Philadelphia Inquirer exclaims, "[it's] a show so triumphant and buoyant you could hardly believe this guy had anything more than a cold...for something billed as a finale, it sounded as if Frampton was just getting started," whileTulsa World adds, "he is more alive and no less a guitar ninja than ever before...Frampton is literally going out on top," and the New Hampshire Union-Leader furthers, "his contagious enthusiasm and technical wizardry [are] on full display."

Frampton will retire from regular vigorous touring at the end of this year due to his diagnosis of the autoimmune disease Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM). IBM is a progressive muscle disorder characterized by muscle inflammation, weakness and atrophy.

The tour features the Peter Frampton Band, plus Steve Mackey on bass. Special guests include Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, as well as Julian Frampton Band on the west coast stops. Tickets and VIP packages are available at www.frampton.com. $1 of every ticket sold, as well as any donations, will benefit The Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund at Johns Hopkins, a newly established fund by Frampton and Johns Hopkins, where he's being treated.

Peter Frampton remains one of the most lauded artists in rock history. The Music Business Association just presented him with the Chairman's Award for Sustained Creative Achievement at the Awards & Hall of Fame Dinner that is part of the Association's annual conference-Music Biz 2019. Frampton was also recently honored with the Les Paul Innovation Award at the 2019 NAMM Show's 34th annual TEC Awards, and celebrated the 43rd anniversary of his fifth solo album, Frampton Comes Alive!, one of the top-selling live records of all time (over 17 million copies sold worldwide).

Listen to the new album below.

ALL BLUES VINYL TRACK LISTING

SIDE A

1. I Just Want To Make Love To You (featuring Kim Wilson)

2. She Caught The Katy

3. Georgia On My Mind

4. Can't Judge A Book By The Cover

SIDE B

1. Me And My Guitar

2. All Blues (featuring Larry Carlton)

3. The Thrill Is Gone (featuring Sonny Landreth)

SIDE C

1. Going Down Slow (featuring Steve Morse)

2. I'm A King Bee

3. Same Old Blues

4. I Feel So Good (Bonus Track)

SIDE D

Art etching

PETER FRAMPTON LIVE

August 16-21-Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean‡

August 30-Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion*

September 1-Saratoga Springs, NY-Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

September 2-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Arena*

September 4-Jacksonville, FL-Daily's Place*

September 6-West Palm Beach, FL-Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds*

September 7-Tampa, FL-MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds*

September 10-Simpsonville, SC-CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park*

September 11-Washington, DC-The Anthem*

September 13-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden*

September 14-Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

September 20-21-Dallas, TX-Crossroads Festival @ American Airlines Center‡

September 21-Irving, TX-Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

September 22-The Woodlands, TX-The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

September 24-Albuquerque, NM-Sandia Resort & Casino*‡

September 26-Phoenix, AZ-Comerica Theatre*

September 28-Las Vegas, NV-Red Rock Resort Spa & Casino‡

September 29-Temecula, CA-Pechanga Casino-Pechanga Summit*‡

October 2-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*†

October 3-Paso Robles, CA-Vina Robles Amphitheatre*†‡

October 5-Inglewood, CA-The Forum*†

October 6-Tuolumne, CA-Black Oak Casino Resort-Westside Pavilion*†‡

October 9-Seattle, WA-Paramount Theatre*†

October 10-Ridgefield, OR-Ilani Resort & Casino-Cowlitz Ballroom*†‡

October 12-Concord, CA-Concord Pavilion*†

*with Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

†with Julian Frampton

‡ not a Live Nation date





Related Articles View More Music Stories