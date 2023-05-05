Pecos & the Rooftops Release New Single 'Last Thing I Remember' From Their Forthcoming Self-Titled Debut Album

Emerging with a sharp signature style and an unrivaled live presence proven one gig at a time, platinum-certified rising Texas-based country rock band Pecos & The Rooftops release their new single entitled "Last Thing I Remember" today.

It paves the way for the hard workin', hard rockin' sextet's anxiously awaited self-titled full-length debut album, Pecos & The Rooftops, arriving on June 23 via Warner Records.

About "Last Thing I Remember," frontman Pecos Hurley said, "'Last Thing I Remember' is a song about someone who regrets being the person they are, but he isn't able to change to be the person that his significant other needs. He knows he is most likely the problem. Although she keeps getting hurt and leaving, she still has hope that he'll be able to change-and he is hopeful that every time she leaves that she will come back again."

Co-written with frequent collaborator Michael Whitworth [Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel, Florida Georgia Line] and produced by Andrew Baylis [Jelly Roll, Bad Omens], the track hinges on a woozy beat against a rough and rowdy guitar riff. As if shaking off the last vestiges of a long night, weary verses give way to a disarmingly catchy hook, "Guess it must have been the drunken words that I said. Last thing I remember is you saying we're through. It might be a while, but I'll be waiting for you."

Stay tuned for the premiere of a cinematic official music video to accompany the track.

"Last Thing I Remember" lands in the wake of their Warner Records track debut "5AM." The latter has already reeled in 4.5 million global streams and 291K YouTube views on the lyric video. Upon release, Whiskey Riff proclaimed, "They know how to hit you where it hurts, as front man Pecos Hurley incorporates some of the most brutally honest and relatable lyrics I've ever heard, and "5AM" is a perfect example once again." The 16-song strong album also boasts fan favorites "Hurt No More" among others.

Pecos & The Rooftops have been perfecting a signature heavy blend of lowdown country and classic rock since their inception with the band living in a big five-bedroom house in Lubbock, Texas. Formed in 2019 by a tight-knit squad of college friends, the band outfits their soulful Americana with muscular guitar grit yet remains tuneful and melodic.

They've carved out a singular niche for themselves in the rich songwriting tradition of their home state, as evidenced by their debut Warner Records single "5AM," released in March. Anchored by the heart-baring songwriting and booming voice of former Marine Pecos Hurley, the band is rounded out by top-tier players and songwriters Brandon Jones (rhythm guitar), Zack Foster (lead guitar), Kalen Davis (bass), Garrett Peltier (drums) and Hunter Cassell (guitars & keys).

Big things have small beginnings. Pecos & The Rooftops chose their name-a nod to the part of the house they'd hang out, drink beers, and jam on-just before self-releasing their debut single, 2019's slow-burning "This Damn Song." It was a runaway success, earning an RIAA Platinum certification and going on to rack up more than 264 million streams globally.

Deciding to ride the wave for as long as they could, the band hit the road immediately after and haven't stopped since, touring relentlessly on the club and festival circuit opening for the likes of rising country star Zach Bryan. They released the Red Eye EP in 2020, expanding on their already solid sound with extra emphasis on guitar structures and complex yet melodic arrangements, hinting at jazz and psychedelic influences.

Hurley has a gift for exploring the shadowy sides of life through his songwriting, offering a clear-eyed and unflinching look at heartbreak, disconnection, self-medication, and wrestling with dark times.

Pecos & The Rooftops have earned a devoted fan base who've come out to support them both online and, on the road, with the band garnering over 378 million global streams to date and more than 103 million video views. They're currently on a nationwide headline tour with more dates to be announced soon.

"5AM" is a telling preview of what's to come, as Pecos & The Rooftops ready their major label debut LP-a bigger, bolder collection of songs set for release later this year. "At the end of the day, I just want to help people with our music, honestly," Hurley says. Between the band's wild road shows and their highly-anticipated upcoming full-length, Pecos & the Rooftops are set to do that and much, much more.

