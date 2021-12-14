Paul Marshman Delivers New Single 'If It Wasn't For You'

Australian native Paul Marshman has built his reputation as one of Adelaide's leading DJs over the last decade. The talent has been making waves the past couple of years with his recent releases, including his January hit 'This Is What We Do'.

Now back with his latest release 'If It Wasn't For You,' Paul Marshman once again showcases his unique, melodic production style. Out now via Global League, 'If It Wasn't For You' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

'If It Wasn't For You' kicks off with a captivating string instrumentation paired with awe-inspiring vocals, taking listeners into a moving soundscape. Rising in tension, the track builds melodically and rhythmically before erupting with a feel-good house progression.

Rife with catchy vocals and big melodic drops, the new single encapsulates Paul Marshman's unique and recognisable sound, combining progressive house with a touch of pop. The anthemic hit, conveying deep emotion, is relatable to everyone in one way or another. Keeping fans anticipating more from the Australian talent, 'If It Wasn't For You' expands upon Paul Marshman's creative vision and undeniably diverse style.

Paul Marshman is a leading Australian DJ and producer, renowned for his impressive stage presence, unique style of play, and capability to push the boundaries. He has consistently remained a DJ of choice for some of South Australia's largest events and festivals, such as Summerdayze, Stereosonic, Future Music Festival, Parklife, and more. Having been listed amongst Australia's top 50 DJs four times throughout his successful 10-year-long career, Paul Marshman boasts a notable track record as host of one of Australia's biggest Saturday night dance radio shows, 'The Mainroom,' as well as support for artists such as Hardwell, Calvin Harris, Marshmello, and more in recent years.

Over the span of his career, the talent has been cultivating himself as an artist to watch, eventually signing records to Australian labels Bomb Squad and Digital Empire in 2018. Since then, Paul Marshman has gone on to release singles 'Overdrive' on Global League, following up with 'I Want You' in 2020 and 'This Is What We Do' earlier this year. In the next couple of months, he will continue to showcase his prowess as support for Carl Cox, Eric Powell, Stafford Brothers, and TV Rock in early 2022.

As he continues to build his discography, Paul Marshman's musical prowess primes him for continued success in dance music. 'If It Wasn't For You' serves as another gleaming addition to his catalogue, and helps set the Australian DJ and producer apart from others with his signature sound.

