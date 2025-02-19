Patchogue Theatre To Welcome BUCKETHEAD To Its Stage This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Buckethead appearing on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 8:00PM.

Buckethead is a virtuoso guitarist and multi instrumentalist who performs within many genres of music. He has released over 300 studio recordings, way more than anyone else in the history of music. He released 178 “pikes” in the 2014-2015 period alone. He has also performed on over 50 more albums by other artists. His music spans such diverse areas as progressive metal, funk, blues, jazz, bluegrass, and avant-garde music.

When performing in his theatrical persona, Buckethead used to wear a KFC bucket on his head, emblazoned with an orange bumper sticker that reads "FUNERAL" in capital black block letters, and an expressionless plain white costume mask. More recently, he has switched to a plain white bucket no longer bearing the KFC logo. He also incorporates nun chucks, robot dancing, and toy trading into his stage performances. Buckethead's persona represents a character that was "raised by chickens" and has made it his "mission in life to alert the world to the ongoing chicken holocaust in fast-food joints around the globe."

An instrumentalist, Buckethead is best known for his electric guitar playing. He has been voted number 8 on a list in GuitarOne magazine of the "Top 10 Greatest Guitar Shredders of All Time" as well as being included in Guitar World's lists of the "25 all-time weirdest guitarists" and is also known for being one of the fastest guitar players on planet earth. He's also a kick ass bass player and an overall amazing live performer.

Buckethead has most recently performed as a solo Artist but this tour will be Brain on drums and Brewer on bass. He has collaborated with many high-profile artists in the past such as Bill Laswell, Les Claypool, Bernie Worrell, Iggy Pop, Serj Tankian, Mike Patton, Viggo Mortensen, and a ton more.

Tickets are $43 - $73 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11599224. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 10:00AM.

Comments