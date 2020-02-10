Paper Idol Announces EP & Shares New Track

Paper Idol has shared the first single, "I'm Fantastic" off of their upcoming EP, Money For Flowers. The single premiered with Under The Radar. Dynamic and captivating, "I'm Fantastic" blends indie and electronic into one, crafting one thrilling track on independence.

Listen below!



"I'm Fantastic" was inspired by Matan's mother constantly begging him to play outside as a child, "I grew up in Wisconsin, and in the precious few hot summer months it was a family sin to stay indoors on the weekends. In third grade, I wanted to do nothing more than play Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 on my gamecube. Like many other kids in the 00s, I hated the 'get some fresh air!' plea from my parents, so I wrote this protest song in honor of my younger self."



"I'm Fantastic" is an anthem for the people that just want to be left alone to do their own thing; a rebellion against overprotective parents, nagging social media ads, and the all-too-prescriptive "wellness culture" that pervades our society. The song was written and produced by Matan, mixed by Gordon Huntley, and mastered by Randy Merrill.



Paper Idol also will be playing an upcoming west coast spring tour and his Money For Flowers EP to be released later this year. More info below.

Paper Idol 2020 Tour Dates



2/06 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge



3/04 - Seattle, WA - Belltown Yacht Club



3/07 - Reno, NV - The Loving Cup

Paper Idol - Money For Flowers EP TRACKLISTING



01. I'm Fantastic

02. Money For Flowers

03. Ready For Love

04. Chigasaki Warriors





Related Articles View More Music Stories