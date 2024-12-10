Panchiko to Embark on 2025 Headline Tour in US and Canada

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Panchiko has announced a 2025 headline tour across the US and Canada, featuring support from Model/Actriz, Alison's Halo, Kitty Craft, Tanukichan, Clinic Stars, and Flyingfish. The tour will follow the April 4, 2025 release of the band's album Ginkgo (Nettwerk). Pre-save Ginkgo here; tickets will go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10am local time here.



As 90s kids in the city of Nottingham, Panchiko played shows to nearly empty rooms and eventually set aside the hope of becoming full-time musicians to pursue other careers. That was true until 2020, after discovering that an internet user found Panchiko’s discarded 2000 demo CD, D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L, in a Nottingham charity shop, posted it to 4chan in 2016, and effectively made their long let-go-of dreams imperative to pursue.



With the new album, Panchiko rediscovers and expands upon its beloved sound. The original rawness and fine grit of the demo CD remain but with an even more varied palette. Across the record, we hear moments reminiscent of ELO's electronic, chromatic playfulness, OK Computer-esque, brainy theatricality, and even bits of Rage Against The Machine's hip-hop flow.



Fans at Brooklyn Vegan, Consequence, Fader, Uproxx, Stereogum, The Guardian, Bandcamp, and more have been fascinated by the band's story and blown away by their sound. Over the past year, they've reached 90M streams on Spotify alone, with their following on the platform growing by 160k in the same amount of time; they've sold out major venues in NYC (Brooklyn Steel), Los Angeles (The Novo), DC (9:30 Club), and so many more – doubling the size of venue they play in the span of two years – with a major festival appearance at Levitation this fall. They just wrapped up a tour across the US, with more upcoming dates in the US / EU / UK in Spring 2025. Routing below.



Panchiko — now composed of original members Andy Wright (keyboardist and producer) and Owain Davies (vocalist and guitarist), alongside new members guitarist Robert Harris, bassist Shaun Ferreday, and drummer John Schofield — pursued their new path with vigor. Upon discovering their virality in 2020, they toured the world and wrote, recorded, and released their first album in 20+ years, 2023’s Failed At Maths. But after the thrill of the whirlwind came a new question. What comes next when your dreams come true? The answer is Gingko, a 13-track project that finds the band making some of their most introspective, cinematic, and moving music yet.

Tour Dates

EU/UK

3/25 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Button Factory

3/26 - Glasgow, UK @ St Luke's

3/27 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

3/28 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

3/29 - Camden, UK @ Electric Ballroom

4/5 - Paris, France @ Petit Bain



US

5/28 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

5/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

5/30 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

5/31 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

6/2 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

6/3 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

6/4 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

6/5 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

6/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

6/8 - Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

6/10 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

6/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

6/13 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

6/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

6/16 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

6/19 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

6/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

6/21 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

6/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at the Complex

6/24 - Las Vegas, NV @ Portal at Area15

Photo credit: Adam Alonzo

