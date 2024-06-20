Pale Jay Drops New 'Easy, Lee' Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Later this summer musician/producer Pale Jay will be releasing his latest studio album Low End Love Songs via Karma Chief Records, and this week he’ll be dropping the lead single “Easy, Lee” from the LP. This engaging track delves into the theme of losing touch with your intuition and distrusting the validity of your own emotions, especially in moments of conflict. It features super tender piano and falsetto vocals from Pale Jay. Maybe the most introspective and vulnerable song on the album, with classic boom bap drums and triumphant, hopeful string arrangements.

"Admittedly, I'm not a great salesperson when it comes to running our little label. I do my best not to give into hyperbole or build something up too intensely if someone has not heard a new artist yet. I prefer to simply present the music and let the listener decide how they feel about it. However, we live in an age when the "story" put together by publicists, labels, and managers are often the driving force of an artist's ascension into the zeitgeist. And for me, that's always felt rather artificial, even when the narrative is genuine.

But every once in a while, a project comes along that takes on a life of its own. And I can say without a doubt that the growth of Pale Jay's reach since we first started working with him has little to do with conjured narratives or clever marketing, but more to do with how the music makes the listener feel. It's that simple. In fact, Jay is so enigmatic and without a narrative that the mere absence of a story has become the story. Who is he? Where is he from? What's next?

"Low End Love Songs, more so than previous releases, is a diary in form of song. I knew I just had to wait for the songs to be ready to be picked, like ripe fruit from a tree. The entire album came together in just four weeks, a process that was both cathartic and joyful.

Each tune encapsulates a distinct moment in my life, with music serving as my means of processing complex and sometimes conflicting emotions.

In this album, I depart from loop-based song structures towards more intricate and lush compositions. Latin influences permeate the music, adding new layers of rhythms and textures to my soul-music roots." - Pale Jay

Low End Love Songs Tracklist:

1. The Simple Days

2. Quadris De Ouro

3. Baby

4. Branch By Branch

5. The Garden

6. Floating On A Memory

7. Spend More Time With Your Friends

8. Love Around The World

9. Easy, Lee

Photo credit: Laureat Bakolli

