PUP Announce Live EP 'PUP Unravels Live In Front Of Everyone They Know'

The EP will be released on October 12th.

Aug. 31, 2022  

Toronto punk heroes PUP-comprised of Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski- released their incredible, ambitious and aptly titled fourth album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, earlier this year.

The record earned universal acclaim, countless Top 10 Billboard chart positions including #1 Heatseekers, Top New Artists Albums and Alternative New Artist Albums, and a slew of sold-out shows. Today, before the band kicks off their U.S. tour next week, PUP announces a live EP.

PUP Unravels Live In Front Of Everyone They Know was recorded across multiple shows in the band's hometown of Toronto earlier this year. The EP will be released on October 12th, and the band shares its first two tracks today. Listen to live versions of "Matilda" and "Robot Writes A Love Song" below.

Man, the songs sound *sick* live, right? Good thing you can hear them in-person starting next week if you're in the U.S. or next month if you're in the UK/EU!

"Hometown shows always kinda trip me out," says Babcock. "On one hand, they are the most fun shows to play. Toronto has always rallied behind us and we are so lucky to feel that love. But they are also stressful because you don't want to screw up in front of everyone you know. All of our families, friends, frenemies, the guy who used to sell me weed at the Wendy's Drivethru, kids I went to elementary school with, my parents' neighbours. It's a lot. I think that sort of anxious chaotic energy is captured on these recordings. PUP live is PUP at our best and also at our worst. Raw, scrappy, and holding on for dear life."

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND was recorded and mixed over the course of five weeks in the summer of 2021, in GRAMMY Award-winning producer Peter Katis' bat-filled mansion in Connecticut. Full of typically furious, ridiculous and anthemic songs, the recording process allowed PUP to push themselves further than ever before.

With more time in the studio, they were able to craft their songs sonically in a way they were unable to in the past, and allowed themselves to incorporate new instruments like piano, synths, horns, and more for the first time.

Though made in madness-inducing isolation (aside from Peter and the bats, of course), PUP were remotely joined on the album by Sarah from illuminati hotties, Kathryn from NOBRO, Mel from Casper Skulls, and Erik from Remo Drive. The result is not just the next PUP record, but the *most* PUP record.

Listen to the new singles here:

PUP Tour Dates

09/03/22 - Edmonton, AB - Punk in Drublic $

09/04/22 - Abbotsford, BC - Punk in Drublic &

09/06/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection ‡* 

09/07/22 - Urbana, IL - The Canopy Club ‡* 

09/08/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ‡* 

09/09/22 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note ‡* 

09/10/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre ‡* 

09/12/22 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre ‡* 

09/13/22 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall ‡* 

09/14/22 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live ‡* 

09/16/22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live ‡*  

09/17/22 - Jacksonville, FL - Intuition Ale Works ‡* 

09/18/22 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn ‡* 

09/19/22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade ‡* 

09/21/22 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater ‡* 

09/22/22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live! ‡* 

09/23/22 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place ‡* 

09/24/22 - Providence, RI - Fête Music Hall ‡* 

09/25/22 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground ‡* 

10/12/22 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Beckett Students' Union  @#

10/13/22 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz  @#

10/14/22 - London, UK - The Roundhouse  @#

10/16/22 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers  @#

10/17/22 - Dublin, IE - Button Factory @#

10/19/22 - Brighton, UK - Chalk  @#

10/20/22 - Bristol, UK - SWX  @#

10/21/22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute  @#

10/23/22 - Paris, FR - Backstage BTM @

10/24/22 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique Box @

10/25/22 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Oude Zaal  @

10/26/22 - Köln, DE - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck @

10/28/22 - Berlin, DE - SO36 @

10/29/22 - Warsaw, PL - Hybrydy. Klub @

10/30/22 - Prague, CZ - Rock Cafe @

11/01/22 - Milan, IT - Bloom @

11/02/22 - Munich, DE - Strom @

11/03/22 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan @

11/05/22 - Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset ^

11/07/22 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Bóveda %

11/08/22 - Madrid, ES - Sala Independance %

11/09/22 - Tenerife, ES - Cultural %

01/07/23 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Arena !

$ with NOFX, Descendents, and Real Sickies

& with NOFX, Descendents, Modern Terror, and Rest Easy

‡ with support from Palehound 

* with support from The OBGMs

@ with support from Pom Pom Squad

# with support from NOBRO

^ with support from Poptones

% with support from Pinpilinpussies

! with Joyce Manor, Jeff Rosenstock, and Slaughterhouse




