Ozuna & Tokischa Share New Single 'Somos Iguales'

Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and global Latin music idol OZUNA joins forces with the unapologetic and multi-faceted Dominican rapper TOKISCHA in his new single "Somos Iguales," a contagious danceable track that invites the listener to lose their inhibitions to the sound of a fusion of hot Caribbean rhythms.

"Somos Iguales" premiered today on all digital streaming platforms and is accompanied by a music video which was filmed in the city of Madrid, Spain.

In the narrative of "Somos Iguales" both performers call for equality and inclusion, highlighting music and dance as a unifying entity that transcends social and cultural barriers. With his unmistakable style and powerful voice, Ozuna lays the foundation by stating that, "On the dance floor anything goes; here we are all the same..." Tokischa, adds magic with their stamp of authenticity and provocative lyrics, free of censorship and stereotypes.

"Somos Iguales" revives a classic reggae dancehall, incorporating parts of the original track of "Rich Girl" (1993), by the British duo Louchie Lou and Michie One. The song was produced by DJ Luian, Mambo Kingz, Jowny, and Hydro, resulting in an intense combination that fuses the contemporary sounds of reggaetón and dembow.

The creative concept of the music video for "Somos Iguales," directed by Nuno Gomes, captures the central message of the song from another perspective. In it, the artists are presented breaking into a room where a meeting with leaders of different nations is held. Mesmerized by the music of Ozuna and Tokischa, everyone in the room, leaders, law enforcement, and the artists, all end up dancing to the same rhythm.

Ozuna, one of today's most listened to Latin artists in the world, will kick off the U.S. leg of his world tour on September 30, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Prior to the U.S. tour launch, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter will appear on Good Morning America, performing as a part of their Summer Concert Series on August 26 at the emblematic Central Park in New York.

The multi-award winning Puerto Rican singer and songwriter OZUNA is one of Latin music's most iconic and listened-to artists around the world. Since launching his career in 2015, Ozuna has won countless accolades, including making Time Magazine's Most Influential People list (2019), and winning BMI's Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year (2019, 2021) and Contemporary Latin Song of the Year "Taki Taki" (2020).

He won his first two Latin GRAMMYs® in November 2020, for his collaboration "Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí," with ROSALÍA. He also took home the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards. In the Dominican Republic, Ozuna recently received the Soberano Solidario award at the 2021 edition of Premios Soberano for his humanitarian work. In addition, he holds four Guinness World Records™.

Tokischa is a rising talent who deconstructs the perceptions and norms surrounding women's roles. Her style is raw, authentic trap that few artists dare to pursue. In her world, there is no fear of showing society what she does, what she likes and who she is. She promotes a way of life that's free from hypocrisy and gender stereotypes.

Her vocal tone is instantly identifiable and is another major factor in making her songs distinctive. In addition to her own pioneering dembow tracks that have already become hits throughout her native Dominican Republic and other Spanish language countries, attracting millions of YouTube views over the last three years, Tokischa has now come to the attention of wider international fans through two critically acclaimed collaborations with Rosalia ("Linda" and "La combi Versace"), work with J Balvin, and now the new release of "Estilazo" with Marshmello.

According to Billboard: "Dembow is gaining global recognition... [as] the genre's iconoclastic up-and-comer, Tokischa has shined with her groundbreaking and unapologetic music, bringing the Dominican Republic's thriving local scene to the forefront."

In April, the spotlight on Tokischa turned even brighter, with a recent New York Times profile declaring: "Latin Music's Latest Rebel Isn't Holding Back... & Speaking Her Truth... a fearless feminist whose insurgent spirit is breaking ground... a necessary agitator & sex-positive queer cultural figure whose performances gesture toward liberation."

Watch the new music video here: