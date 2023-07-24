Ottawa Punks The Fly Downs Release New Stand Alone Single 'Fabric Of Humanity'

Ottawa-based punk outfit The Fly Downs have released a new single titled "Fabric Of Humanity." This song spotlights the dark side of the world as we know it while trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel.

In the fall of 2016, the trio that would become known as The Fly Downs started making punk rock music directly under the flight path of incoming planes.

Fast forward 5 years later and they would add a 4th member completing the current lineup. A mix of melodic, pop and skate punk.