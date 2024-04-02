Orville Peck Announces North American Stampede Tour Following Signing With Warner Records

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orville Peck has announced his upcoming North American Stampede headlining tour and reveals that his new single with Willie Nelson, "Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other," will arrive on April 5. This news follows the announcement of the acclaimed artist's signing to Warner Records.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining the Warner family and getting back on the road this year,” says Peck. “I feel happier and healthier than I've ever been, and I'm excited to start this new chapter.”

The Stampede North American tour — which includes rescheduled dates from his Summer 2023 tour — kicks off in Asheville, NC on May 28, continuing on to Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in New York on October 19 and 20. Citi is the official card of the Stampede Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today, April 2 at 11am local time until Thursday, April 4 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Artist presale begins tomorrow, April 3 at 10am local time, with public on sale beginning Friday, April 5 at 10am local time. See all the tour dates below and click HERE for tickets.

"Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other" is Peck's first new release since dropping his acclaimed sophomore album, Bronco, in 2022. A wholly original storyteller, the masked star's music has always pushed boundaries and defied expectations. In 2019, Peck's self-produced debut album Pony won rave reviews and delivered the singles "Dead of Night" and "Take You Back." By the time he released his second album, Peck had already carved out a niche for himself in country music, and well beyond.

Upcoming Orville Peck Tour Dates

5/28 — Asheville, NC — Rabbit Rabbit *^

5/30 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheatee *^

5/31 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

6/1 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *^

6/3 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live! - Outdoor *^

6/4 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *^

6/5 — Grand Rapids, MI — TBA *^

6/7 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion *^

6/8 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center *^

6/9 — Indianapolis, IN — Rock the Ruins *^

6/11 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory *^

6/13 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *^

6/14 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee *^

6/29 — Asbury Park, NJ — The Stone Pony Summer Stage #

6/30 — Washington, DC — The Anthem +#

7/1 — Lewiston, NY — Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater +#

7/3 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage +#

7/4 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest

7/8 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

7/10 — Edmonton, AB — Midway #

7/11 — Edmonton, AB — Midway #

7/14 — Winnipeg, MB — Winnipeg Folk Festival

7/27 — Newport, RI — Newport Folk Festival

7/28 — Harrisburg, PA — Riverfront Park ~%

7/30 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory ~%

8/1 — Kansas City, MO — GrindersKC ~%

8/2 — Saint Charles, IA — Hinterland Music Festival

8/3 — Omaha, NE — The Admiral ~%

8/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Jones Assembly ~%

8/6 — Santa Fe, NM — Santa Fe Brewing Company ~%

8/8 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium ~%

8/9 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union Event Center %

9/24 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater @!

9/25 — Woodinville, WA — Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery @!

9/27 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @!

9/28 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

9/29 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

10/1 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU @!

10/2 — Phoenix, AZ — Mesa Amphitheatre @!

10/16 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway @&

10/18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met presented by Highmark @&

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

10/20 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

* With Durand Jones

^ With Debbii Dawson

+ With The War And Treaty

# With Goldie Boutilier

~ With Jaime Wyatt

% With Gold Star

@ With Nikki Lane

! With Emily Nenni

& With Vincent Neil Emerson