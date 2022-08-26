Opiuo Releases New Album 'A Shape of Sound'

Venerated Australian creative force Opiuo capitalizes on months of hype with a staggering new album: A Shape of Sound. Led by three smash singles in "Lasso," "Gravitate", and "Dopamine," it's a far-reaching project that traverses across the bass music spectrum. Album opener "Flapjack" propels deep kicks into celestial synths while "Quiver" taps Eric Benny Bloom for a collaboration draped in buoyant horns that give the song a celebratory edge.

"Humphrey Dumpling" is a gritty and propulsive foil to the following "Particle Dance" which is composed of subtle, ambient swirls. The back half of the project continues to mix the intense with the ethereal, from the scorching "Pluto" to the otherworldly "Endless Dream," eventually closing with "Take Flight" which feels like a deep, exhilarating exhale after a journey across the wide expanse of electronic music's possibilities.

Opiuo explains, "Spanning a myriad of genres, styles, worlds, and rides, I honestly feel this is my most diverse album yet. Everyone who featured, collaborated and contributed brought their absolute best and made little 'ol me fall completely in love with the creative process. It's been a journey, and if you haven't picked up on it yet I'm incredibly humbled with this body of work. Nerves. Excitement. Relief. Pride.. I really can't believe it's here."

Boasting 160k monthly listeners on Spotify alone, Opiuo's decades of evolution have seen him release 4 full-length albums, 10 EPs, and a myriad of singles and remixes. His dedication to his craft has been rewarded, with accolades including #1 singles on both the iTunes and Beatport charts, as well as a New Zealand Music Award for Best Electronic Album.

His enticing electronic-based blend of funk, soul, psychedelia, and booty-shaking bass have also seen him sell out venues worldwide including the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheater, as well as grace the stages of legendary festivals such as Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Splendour In The Grass, to name a few. From the self-built SYZYGY Orchestras, to collaborating with symphony choirs, touring his own Opiuo Band, and most recently as an immersive solo audio & visual show, his live creativity is limitless.

Listen to the new album here: