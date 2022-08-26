Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Opiuo Releases New Album 'A Shape of Sound'

Opiuo Releases New Album 'A Shape of Sound'

Opiuo has 160k monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  

Venerated Australian creative force Opiuo capitalizes on months of hype with a staggering new album: A Shape of Sound. Led by three smash singles in "Lasso," "Gravitate", and "Dopamine," it's a far-reaching project that traverses across the bass music spectrum. Album opener "Flapjack" propels deep kicks into celestial synths while "Quiver" taps Eric Benny Bloom for a collaboration draped in buoyant horns that give the song a celebratory edge.

"Humphrey Dumpling" is a gritty and propulsive foil to the following "Particle Dance" which is composed of subtle, ambient swirls. The back half of the project continues to mix the intense with the ethereal, from the scorching "Pluto" to the otherworldly "Endless Dream," eventually closing with "Take Flight" which feels like a deep, exhilarating exhale after a journey across the wide expanse of electronic music's possibilities.

Opiuo explains, "Spanning a myriad of genres, styles, worlds, and rides, I honestly feel this is my most diverse album yet. Everyone who featured, collaborated and contributed brought their absolute best and made little 'ol me fall completely in love with the creative process. It's been a journey, and if you haven't picked up on it yet I'm incredibly humbled with this body of work. Nerves. Excitement. Relief. Pride.. I really can't believe it's here."

Boasting 160k monthly listeners on Spotify alone, Opiuo's decades of evolution have seen him release 4 full-length albums, 10 EPs, and a myriad of singles and remixes. His dedication to his craft has been rewarded, with accolades including #1 singles on both the iTunes and Beatport charts, as well as a New Zealand Music Award for Best Electronic Album.

His enticing electronic-based blend of funk, soul, psychedelia, and booty-shaking bass have also seen him sell out venues worldwide including the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheater, as well as grace the stages of legendary festivals such as Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Splendour In The Grass, to name a few. From the self-built SYZYGY Orchestras, to collaborating with symphony choirs, touring his own Opiuo Band, and most recently as an immersive solo audio & visual show, his live creativity is limitless.

Listen to the new album here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Madame Gandhi Shares New Single 'Crystals & Congas'Madame Gandhi Shares New Single 'Crystals & Congas'
August 26, 2022

Recorded in Los Angeles, Memphis, and London, and co-produced by Madame Gandhi with GRAMMY Award winning writer/producer MNDR (Tokimonsta, Carly Rae Jepsen, Flume, Mark Ronson) and Ebonie Smith (Hamilton, Santigold, Janelle Monáe) “Crystals & Congas' was written by Gandhi.
Cold Hart Drops Track 'Dying' Feat. Lil PeepCold Hart Drops Track 'Dying' Feat. Lil Peep
August 26, 2022

Epitaph’s resident alternative rapper - Cold Hart - drops a track titled “Dying” that features his friend and longtime collaborator Lil Peep. The track appears on Cold Hart’s mixtape OC Season 3 which is now available to stream in full, a 27-song agglomeration that spans his career, including collaborations with artist collective GOTHBOICLIQUE.
ABC to Preview Fall Primetime Lineup With New SpecialABC to Preview Fall Primetime Lineup With New Special
August 26, 2022

Ahead of the highly anticipated debut of ABC’s fall programming slate, the network invites viewers to enjoy a preview of its primetime lineup, featuring an early look at new drama series “Alaska Daily,” starring Oscar® winner Hilary Swank, as well as the latest addition to “The Rookie” franchise led by Niecy Nash-Betts, “The Rookie: Feds.”
Exclusive: Sneak Peek at Utkarsh Ambudkar on SECRET CELEBRITY HOME RENOVATIONExclusive: Sneak Peek at Utkarsh Ambudkar on SECRET CELEBRITY HOME RENOVATION
August 26, 2022

GHOSTS actor Utkarsh Ambudkar returns home to Gaithersburg, Md., to help renovate his parents' home. During his visit, Utkarsh reflects on finally being able to give back to his parents who sacrificed their own dreams to make sure he had opportunities they never did, on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION. Watch the video sneak peek now!
Malibu Babie Releases New Single 'GOODTIME'Malibu Babie Releases New Single 'GOODTIME'
August 26, 2022

Producer, songwriter, and artist Malibu Babie – who co-produced Nicki Minaj’s current Billboard Hot 100 #1  single “Super Freaky Girl” as well as Megan Thee Stallion’s “Her” – is stepping out with  music of her own, with her sugary sweet yet sly voice, hard-hitting hip-hop beats, and a playful wit that shines through her memeable lyrics.