OnewayN Premieres New Music Video For 'DTF'

Written by: Tom White

OnewayN is continuing stride, and it's all about "DTF." The single, one that is featured as an album standout on their latest "How To Crash The Party" release, is now accompanied by a video, and it is all the fans could have hoped it would be—catchy, attention-grabbing, and full of the unapologetic swagger that is standard to OnewayN. Jedi Tripp, Don Logan, and Jah Litty take center stage, and "DTF" is a song that will give the fans an indication as to why the three are faces to watch in the world of rap.

A Visual Encounter That Demands Attention

The "DTF" video grabs you in the first shot with intense imagery, blinding lighting, and rapid-fire cuts as frantic as the song. The camera is close, putting you in the midst of the pandemonium. Jedi Tripp, Don Logan, and Jah Litty command your attention, and all three bring their solo performances worthy of their camaraderie and ambition.

The best thing about "DTF" is the uncut, real sound. There is no over-production, but only the artists doing what they do, having fun, and letting the music speak. It is an excellent vehicle for OnewayN's authenticity and energy to be expressed.

The Grind Transformed into Masterpieces

Jedi Tripp's career is one of unwavering determination. Leaving behind his North Carolina roots to chase music aspirations in the city that never sleeps was taking a chance, and one that is beginning to bear fruit. On "DTF," the rapper and his team prove they aren't going anywhere anytime soon unless they leave their stamp. The song is a testament to the grind, work, late nights, sacrifices, and ultimately, the triumph.

This is just the beginning for Jedi Tripp, Don Logan, and Jah Litty. The chemistry between them as OnewayN on "DTF" is real, and it is an indication that they are a movement.

Experience “DTF” Now

The "DTF" visual is a must-see, regardless if you are an original OnewayN fan or are just discovering the rap group. This is what hip-hop should resemble when the image and sound are controlled by the rapper. Have a look:

Photo Credit: OnewayN