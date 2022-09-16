Oliver Malcolm Releases New Project 'Act 2'

Musical disruptor Oliver Malcolm has released his Act Two project alongside a new video for "Bloodline," a Dylan-esque song delivered in Oliver's distinctive style that reflects on how our heritage and history is carried forward in our DNA and in our souls, and how fragile and malleable our memories are.

"When I was writing the song I was just picturing a desert, and the sand. I had been thinking about how sand is just like, really, really finite broken-down pieces of rock...pieces of something bigger that once was. 'Bloodline' is ultimately about diving deeper into what we were before and where we come from. Like what if we chase our DNA back far enough...where does it go? If you go back far enough, no one really knows the full picture. You kind of just have little specks and glimpses into something that was...like how the sand is with the desert. For me, it's like, what was there before the desert? And what will be?" shares Oliver.

The 4-song Act Two project, which also features previously released single "Martian Man," is a bold declaration from Oliver's limitless imagination about planting a flag in unexplored territory and pushing the limits as far as they can go, and then some...even if it makes him feel like an alien.

He will also perform at his exclusive release party at LA's Winston House on September 22nd.

A one-of-a-kind talent, Oliver harnesses his versatile creativity and profound thoughts about the human condition into addictive yet eclectic songs that make you feel and think...and definitely make you move. The Act Two project further peels back the layers of Oliver's artistry, following the recently released Act One project which featured "Baby Don't Go," a burst of soul-pop that feels as if Motown hurtled into the present day to helm a collab between Steve Lacy and Gnarls Barkley.

Oliver's free-spirited genre-bending sound, poetic lyricism, distinctive voice and fashion-forward look have already earned him a wave of early tastemaker praise including i-D, FADER, NME, V Man, Interview Magazine, Spin, UPROXX, Complex, Pigeons and Planes, Office, Notion, Euphoria, and Clash, plus more than 30+ million streams.

At 13, Oliver taught himself to make beats. Born in Sweden and raised in London, his family moved to LA when he was 16. Thrilled to be living in the home of Dre and Snoop, he quickly immersed himself in local beat battles and became a go-to producer for the likes of CeeLo Green, Tinashe, MF DOOM, Joey Bada$$, Glass Animals, G-Eazy, AlunaGeorge, and Jay Rock. With his breakthrough track "Switched Up" he made the leap from producer to artist, honing his voice and songwriting and melding live instrumentation and his vast array of inspirations and influences with his creative production.

For Oliver Malcolm, music is an escape. It's a place where there are no rules, no timetables, no set working methods to adhere to.

"Other people's way of rebelling in their teenage years is to smoke or drink, but music was my way of rebelling. When I put those headphones on and start creating sounds, I'm looking at my imagination unfolding in front of me. Making music I'm never out of place because I'm making my own world," says Oliver.

Listen to the new project here: