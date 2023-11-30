ONE PACT debuts with their 1st mini album, Moment. All five members competed on the popular K-Pop survival show Mnet’s BOYS PLANET. Coming together as ONE PACT, they are ready to show their teamwork as one team.

“Hello, this is ONE PACT’s Tag! It feels quite surreal to begin a new journey for me. I look forward to ONE PACT’s growth and the journey I’ll be on with the members. Thank you to all the fans who have been supporting and waiting for us, and we promise to show better sides of us every day! I hope you stay healthy, and we’ll prepare for stages that will make everyone happy. Thank you!” – TAG, Member of ONE PACT

The mini-album contains six new songs across various genres. ONE PACT member TAG was in charge of the overall production of the album, making sure to incorporate the group’s overall color. He took part in composing and lyric-writing five of the songs including the title track “Must Be Nice (좋겠다).”

“Must Be Nice (좋겠다)” talks about how one is willing to do anything to please their selfish lover and how nice it must be to have someone like that in your life. The group also released two B-side tracks “G.O.A.T” and “멋진 거 (Hot Stuff)" along with performance videos ahead of their official debut.

ABOUT ONE PACT

ONE PACT is a South Korean boy group under ARMADA Ent. The group debuted on November 30th, 2023, and consists of five members who all participated in the viral music survival show, BOYS PLANET: JONGWOO, SEONGMIN, TAG, YEDAM, and JAY CHANG. Their group name, ONE PACT, is a combination of the words “one” and “impact” meaning that they aim to gather together to create a big impact.