ONE Musicfest Celebrates 15th Anniversary With A Star-Studded Lineup

ONE Musicfest (OMF), presented by Procter & Gamble (P&G), in collaboration with Live Nation Urban (LNU), is excited to announce its eagerly awaited lineup for its 15th anniversary of music, culture, and celebration. The annual two-day festival, founded by Jason “J” Carter, is set for Saturday, October 26th, and Sunday, October 27th, 2024, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA.

Please find the ONE Musicfest map, schedule, and full lineup on the website.

OMF has always catered equally to both R&B and Hip Hop lovers, and this year is no different. For those who enjoy soulful tunes, you can expect to sing along to new hits and timeless classics from artists like headliners Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, and Earth, Wind & Fire, with other performances by Dru Hill, Fridayy, Destin Conrad, Fantasia, Jeremih, Gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne and more. Rap fans are in for a treat as well, with performances from headliners Cardi B and Gunna, along with performances by Sexyy Red, Glorilla, Nelly, BigXthaPlug, Young Nudy, T.I., Bossman Dlow, Method Man & Redman, and both DJ Mustard and DJ Drama, who will be bringing along a few of their friends. Usher’s longtime DJ, and well-respected Atlanta transplant, DJ Mars, will also curate a set of thrilling performances to keep the crowd moving.

For the eclectic ears, new wave country artist and recent LVRN Records signee Tanner Adell will likewise grace the stage at OMF, her first Black festival performance. This year’s lineup was selected especially with the fan first in mind, offering everything from a meet-and-greet experience with Method Man to surprise pop-out performances from special guests.

Nicknamed the greatest homecoming on earth, festival-goers will enjoy a smooth entry process and a variety of stages showcasing continuous music, the festival is celebrating bigger than ever with exciting new activations, partnerships, and energetic performances. Fans can expect special social media experiences, never-before-featured health, and fitness initiatives and pop-ups curated by Atlanta creatives.

In addition, OMF will feature top local food vendors with new enhancements, custom merchandise, special social media experiences, and a vendor village highlighting Black-owned businesses. Bars scattered throughout the festival and VIP sections will offer a range of beverages, including craft cocktails, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic options.

Over the years, ONE Musicfest has been filled with landmark events and notable firsts. While past headliners have included Kendrick Lamar, Usher, SZA, Ice Cube, Brent Faiyaz, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Pharrell, and Megan Thee Stallion, OMF had the honor of hosting the final festival performances of DMX and Young Dolph before their untimely passing and witnessed some of the biggest reunions in Hip Hop, including Gangsta Boo rejoining Three 6 Mafia, the platinum-selling group with both an Academy Award and Grammy Award, in their first festival performance ever before her passing. Additionally, we saw members of the formidable multi-platinum-selling, award-winning group Outkast, Big Boi, and Andre 3000, come together with The Dungeon Family founded by Southern Hip Hop pioneers Rico Wade, Ray Murray, and Sleepy Brown of Organized Noize, for their only performance in a decade. Furthermore, highly heralded NYC rapper, Nas’ 25th anniversary of his debut album Illmatic was celebrated on OMF’s stage.

"It's hard to believe we've reached the fifteen-year mark. We've grown into the longest-running and largest Black independently owned festival in the country and this journey has been a blessing. Our commitment to the community remains steadfast as we continue to bring the biggest and brightest performers in music and the best activations with amazing partners," states ONE Musicfest Founder, J Carter.

With P&G leading as the festival’s title sponsor, OMF also partners with Toyota, Sprite, Hennessy, and other top-tier brands.

ONE Musicfest tickets are available here and range from general admission entry @ $219.00 to Titanium packages @ $5500.00. Please go to ONE Musicfest's website for details on packages.

About ONE Musicfest

In its fifteenth year, ONE Musicfest (OMF) is the Southeast's largest two-day urban progressive music festival. It has become a destination festival attracting over 50,000+ diverse music lovers from all over the nation. OMF has become known for its eclectic mashup of urban artists that have included Lil Baby, Chloe Bailey, Tank & The Bangas, H.E.R., SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Summer Walker, Pharrell, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Miguel, Outkast, Gucci Mane, Usher, Rick Ross, Lucky Daye, Lauryn Hill, Anderson Paak, Erykah Badu, DVSN, Damian Marley, Ari Lennox, A$AP Rocky, T.I, Jill Scott, The Roots, Jhene Aiko, Janelle Monae and many more!

