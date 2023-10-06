ODUMODUBLVCK Releases New Mixtape 'EZIOKWU' (THE TRUTH)

On the fast track towards a global breakthrough following widespread acclaim, rising Nigerian artist and rapper ODUMODUBLVCK (pronounced "O-doo-moh-doo-black") - who's ode to Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice went viral earlier this summer and just recently took home ‘Best Rap Single' honors at The 2023 Headies – proudly presents his highly anticipated new mixtape EZIOKWU today.

To celebrate the release, he also shares the Joshua Valle / Blank Square Productions directed video for lead single “BLOOD ON THE DANCEFLOOR” that sees ODUMODUBLVCK, Bloody Civilian and Wale return back to the sleek, dark, highly stylised underground world built in the recent “FIREGUN” video lush with a red and blue hues, beautiful women and more. The release of EZIOKWU notably marks the first upstreamed project for Native Records/Def Jam Recordings.

In his native language Igbo, EZIOKWU translates to “The Truth,” and this moniker proves utterly apropos when it comes to these 14 tracks. On the record, ODUMODUBLVCK threads together open-hearted lyricism with an organic hybrid of floor-moving Afrobeats and future-facing R&B spiked with grime—which he personally dubs “okporoko rhythms.” It's honest. It's raw. It's real. It's EZIOKWU. Alongside deadly solo hits, he reveals an impressive role call of some of the diaspora's most vital names, speaking truth to the impeccable reputation he commands amongst his peers - Amaarae, TeeZee, Cruel Santino, Bella Shmurda, Fireboy DML, Wale, Reeplay and more.

A horn-laden beat underlines “COMMEND” where his hummable melodies collide with a chantable chorus, “When I threw it, she be commend me.” On “KUBOLOR,” melodic guitar snakes through a head-nodding drum beat as he flexes his vocal range on the club-ready hook. He confidently stomps over a drill beat on the incendiary “SHOOT AND GO HOME.”

Then, there's “BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR” (feat. Bloody Civilian & Wale). A mesmerizing hook, gripping synths, and ethereal guitar set the tone for these three titans to deliver a lyrical masterclass, breaking boundaries between styles and countries. Elsewhere, his high register shines on “HAMMER TIME,” emanating no shortage of finesse and fire.

The artwork painted by British-Nigerian designer and artist, Slawn is an original piece painted on canvas depicting ODUMODU in introspection, encapsulating a profound moment of self-validation. The image captures ODUMODU's gaze turned inward, seeking affirmation from within, a realisation that the wellspring of approval must come from himself alone. Multiple iterations of his persona coexist harmoniously in the portrayal, emphasising that every facet is authentically him. This convergence serves as an embodiment of truth – the undeniable reality that regardless of the various facets, they all comprise the essence of ODUMODU.

ODUMODUBLVCK is seizing every opportunity. His collaboration with Adekunle Gold, “Wrong Person,” has gathered north of 1.5 million Spotify streams to date. He also made headlines for his recent “On The Radar” freestyle, delivering a border-crossing performance over the beat of Skepta & Nafe Smallz's “Greaze Mode.”

Fresh off starring in the recent NOCTA x Nike collaboration, the Nigerian drill scene's most exciting and pioneering voice returned this Spring with the record-breaking single “DECLAN RICE” (37.7M+ streams globally, Nigeria's biggest all time week 1) which debuted at #27 Billboard U.S Afrobeats Songs chart and was used as the official announcement audio in the Arsenal Declan Rice announcement.

His deep, intentional lyricism on earlier singles including “Picanto” and “DOG EAT DOG II” have garnered a swell of support from titles including Dazed, Crack, The Line of Best Fit, Wonderland, GUAP, Dotty and Remi Burgz on BBC 1xtra.

THE TRUTH is here, thanks to ODUMODUBLVCK.

ABOUT ODUMODUBLVCK

Born in Lagos and raised in Abuja, Nigeria, ODUMODUBLVCK has been one of the most exciting voices out of the country's capital in the last decade. Pairing his larger-than-life personality with his arresting flow, delivered with a trademark menacing growl, has led critics and fans alike to draw comparisons with the legendary Ruff Ryder, the late, great DMX.

His latest release, “Declan Rice” has garnered even more praise, with Instagram shout outs and tweets raining in from the likes of Wizkid, Skepta, Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML and more – including Declan Rice himself.

Proudly repping Abuja, the unparalleled rapper is showing fans and industry insiders that there is no rule book to success, charting his own path to resounding organic success. Leader of his own Anti-World Gangsters & Blvck Sheep Music collectives, ODUMODUBLVCK is now reaping the rewards of years of groundwork.