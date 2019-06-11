Notorious B.I.G. Honored In Brooklyn With Street Naming

Yesterday, The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, in partnership with the office of Majority Leader Laurie A. Cumbo, hosted the official event celebrating the street co-naming of Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace Way, located at the intersection of St. James Place and Fulton Street in Brooklyn, where the late rapper was born and raised. The event commemorated the life and legacy of the legendary Notorious B.I.G., and his impact on music as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time. Hundreds of fans showed up to witness this historic moment, joining Biggie's closest family and friends in celebration.



Notorious B.I.G.'s mother Ms. Voletta Wallace, his children T'Yanna Wallace and Christopher Wallace Jr., Lil' Kim, Jadakiss, Lil' Cease, DJ Enuff, Damion "DRoc" Butler, Diggy Simmons, Lisa Evers, Ralph McDaniels, DJ Mister Cee, Mark Pitts, Wayne Barrow, Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, NYC Council Majority Leader Laurie A. Cumbo, NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, NYC Council Member of the 36th District Robert E. Cornegy Jr., and NYC Council Member of the 41st District Alicka Ampry-Samuel were in attendance.



The program began with Wayne Barrow, B.I.G.'s manager and Co-Chairman of The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, welcoming the crowd. Despite the heavy downpour of rain, fans showed up from across the country in support of the Notorious B.I.G. street naming.



"We appreciate the overwhelming show of love and support. I know ya'll standing in the rain but that's just Biggie crying on us, happy that we're standing on this street recognizing him," said Wayne Barrow.



Wayne Barrow then introduced NYC Council Majority Leader Laurie A. Cumbo who spoke to Brooklyn's history as a community, and the undeniable role Notorious B.I.G. played in building the borough's legacy. "Biggie Smalls created the soundtrack of inspiration that gave us the growth and ability to create success in Brooklyn, " said Cumbo.



Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams then addressed the crowd and made brief remarks commemorating the special event. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams followed and pumped up the crowd saying, "We have a right to look up to our hip hop heroes. We're celebrating Biggie, we're celebrating hip hop and we're celebrating ourselves." Council Member Robert E. Cornegy Jr. then took the stage and spoke about growing up in the same building as Notorious B.I.G. during the early stages of his career and the close bond of the neighborhood.



Notorious B.I.G.'s son, Christopher Wallace Jr. shared heartfelt words about his father and expressed gratitude for the amount of love present at the event. Lil' Kim, Lil' Cease, DRoc and DJ Mister Cee also shared remarks on the incredible impact B.I.G. made on hip-hop culture and their favorite memories.



"I've always known this day was going to come; I used to dream about a street being named after Biggie, because it was only right. Everyone from Brooklyn represents him with so much love and passion," said Lil' Kim.

Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Ms. Voletta Wallace made final remarks, captivating the crowd with her emotion. She thanked all of the fans for their unwavering support and expressed appreciation for how loved her son was. She closed with a touching sentiment about always choosing love in life.



"This street is going to be a love street, people are going to come here and are going to know that a young man, my son was here," said Ms. Voletta Wallace.



Ms. Wallace, CJ Wallace, Wayne Barrow and Lil' Kim proudly pulled the string to reveal the Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace Way street sign to the public, as DJ Enuff played B.I.G.'s classic hit, "Hypnotize." The crowd roared and cheered in response.



Though Notorious B.I.G.'s career was short lived due to his untimely death in 1997, he is continuously celebrated by his peers and millions of fans worldwide. His legacy will continue to live on forever in Brooklyn and the hearts of his fans.

The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation was founded in 1997 by Ms. Voletta Wallace; the mother of the late Christopher G.L. Wallace, a.k.a the NOTORIOUS B.I.G. Christopher G.L. Wallace was killed on March 9, 1997 in Los Angeles California. The expressed purpose of The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation is to serve as a vehicle for giving back to the community. As a non-profit organization, its primary target will be in the field of education. Where academics are concerned B.I.G. is an acronym for "Books Instead of Guns." Through love, admiration and dedication, the CWMF thrives towards its goals and through the support of its contributors the growth of educational success will be FOREVER B.I.G.

Photo: City Council members and Notorious B.I.G.'s closest family and friends proudly display the new sign at The Notorious B.I.G. Street Naming Event.

Photo credit: Mychal Watts/Getty Images





