Norwegian Folk Duo Konradsen Release New Single 'Michael'

Their new album will be released on March 8, 2024 via 777 Music. 

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Norwegian Folk Duo Konradsen Release New Single 'Michael'

Norwegian folk duo Konradsen are returning in 2024 with a new album titled Michael's Book on Bears. It will be released on March 8, 2024 via 777 Music. 

Today, they are sharing another gorgeous single, the hopeful and uplifting “Michael.” Jenny's vocals soar along with a gentle saxophone which carefully guides the song. The band explains “Michael depicts scenes from childhood and the tug-of-war between the good and the bad memories. It also deals with the longing for a choice of path. Here, Aleksander Waaktaar (girl in red, Dagny, Astrid S) has given the song the string arrangement it needed.”

Konradsen previously released the song “Out in the Backyard.” It's a perfect thesis of a tune that's every bit as magnetic as the landscape it captures. The duo also released a live video filmed in Senja, a Norwegian island which can be seen below. Konradsen is also part of a new project by renowned singer-songwriter Bruce Hornsby (the Range, Grateful Dead, etc.) called CONTRAHOUSE that is currently being released on Ulyssa. CONTRAHOUSE is comprised of Gabriel Guerra, Lucas de Paiva, Bruce Hornsby and Jenny Konradsen who form a unique and unexpected experimental quartet.

Enchanting and slyly provocative, Michael's Book on Bears began like a postcard, an open invitation to leave the cities of the world behind. During the dawning days of the pandemic, singer Jenny Marie Sabel and multi-instrumentalist Eirik Vildgren finally made good on a plan they'd both considered: exiting Oslo to return to the rural reaches of northern Norway, where they'd both been raised. Eirik decamped to Senja, a mountain-bound island at the edge of the Norwegian Sea. With her young family, Jenny landed further east in her hometown of Storfjord, becoming a schoolteacher and building a cottage in her parents' backyard with her husband by hand. 

Michael's Book of Bears affords glimpses into the lives Jenny, Eirik, and those around them lead in Norway's high latitudes and the everyday magic it conjures. There is fish roe and the Northern Lights, fire and ice, a lullaby-like cover of Terje Nilsen's document of existence high in Scandinavia and a song rendered in the tongue of the indigenous Sámi people.

Inspired by the Mikael Niemi's classic tale of northern Scandinavian intrigue, To Cook a Bear, and experiences Konradsen had back at home, Michael's Book of Bears feels like a diary, distilled into its inspirational essence and then recast as 11 gorgeous hymns, all proud of the woods from which they came.

Konradsen has announced a run of dates in Norway for 2024, see below for a full rundown and watch this space for additional touring plans.

Upcoming Tour Dates (Norway):

3/8/24 - Parkteateret, Oslo

3/9/24 - HAVET, Trondheim

3/15/24 - Kirka på Hatteng

3/21/24 - Tou scene, Stavanger

3/22/24 - Kulturhuset, Bergen

Photo Credit: Marthe Thu



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
MGMT Release New Single & Music Video Nothing To Declare Photo
MGMT Release New Single & Music Video 'Nothing To Declare'

MGMT are back with another single off their forthcoming new album, the quietly contemplative and cinematic “Nothing To Declare”. The song is accompanied by an official video, directed by Joey Frank (Me & Michael) and starring Inga Petry, a student at the University of Pittsburgh where she studies philosophy and pre-law.

2
Frontier Ruckus Shares New Single Clarkston Pasture Photo
Frontier Ruckus Shares New Single 'Clarkston Pasture'

The Michigan-based indie folk trio Frontier Ruckus shared their new single “Clarkston Pasture,” from their upcoming album On the Northline. Juxtaposing an indelibly upbeat melody with somberly self-reflective lyrics, the song explores the duality of time and place, all wrapped around an inspired chorus.

3
Alex Jordan Begs For Mercy On Steve Berlin-Produced Saving Grace Photo
Alex Jordan Begs For Mercy On Steve Berlin-Produced 'Saving Grace'

Bay Area musician Alex Jordan pleads for mercy on his new album 'Saving Grace,' produced by Steve Berlin. Queen Kerosene was recorded at The Finishing School in Austin, Texas with a band of Austin-based musicians — including harmony singer Carrie Rodriguez and accordion player Josh Baca (the protégé of Norteño icon Flaco Jiménez).

4
Aaron Lee Tasjan Drops Horror Of It All From New Album Stellar Evolution Photo
Aaron Lee Tasjan Drops 'Horror Of It All' From New Album 'Stellar Evolution'

Produced by Tasjan and Gregory Lattimer, the album showcases an innovative array of shimmering synth, club ready drums and angular guitar, and is undeniably his most realized sonic vision to date. Tasjan has cultivated a storied and outstanding career already, but his forthcoming album Stellar Evolution is just what the title says. 

More Hot Stories For You

Joe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' ReissueJoe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' Reissue
Skyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and MoreSkyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and More
WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'
Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO