Non-Televised Award Winners Announced for 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Ahead of tonight's "2022 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMAs), MRC and NBC announced the first group of winners. The BBMAs honor the year's top performing artists on the Billboard Charts in 62 categories across all genres of music.

The remaining categories will be announced tonight, when music mogul and global superstar Sean "Diddy'' Combs hosts the BBMAs, broadcasting live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. The winners of 54 awards were unveiled during a special TikTok live stream hosted by Tetris Kelly and Tiffany Taylor, some highlights include:

As a first-time finalist, Olivia Rodrigo won big with six Billboard Music Awards, which is the most wins of the night so far. She is currently tied with Ye, who also has six wins, for most wins of the night. Rodrigo is a finalist in the Top Female Artist category, which will be announced in tonight's broadcast, and could serve as a tie breaker for her and Ye. Ye has received six wins so far, winning Top Christian Artist for the first time and Top Gospel Artist and Top Gospel Song for the third year in a row. This is Ye's second time winning Top Gospel Album.

Drake reigns as the artist with the most Billboard Music Awards of all time as he takes home five wins. He continues to hold the record with 34 wins total. The Kid LAROI became a first time Billboard Music Award winner, taking home five wins for his song "STAY" with Justin Bieber in the Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song, and Top Hot 100 Song categories. With these wins, Justin Bieber's total win count rises to 26.

Doja Cat has two wins so far including Top R&B Artist and won Top R&B Female Artist for the second year in a row. She is also a finalist in the Top R&B Album and Top Female Artist categories which are all set to be announced live tonight during the broadcast.

Taylor Swift claimed four wins so far, winning Top Country Album for the third time, Top Billboard 200 Artist for the fifth time, Top Country Artist for the third time, and Top Country Female Artist for the first time ever. These wins bring her to a total of 29 Billboard Music Awards, the second most winning artist of all time following Drake. She is also a finalist in the Top Female Artist category which will be announced live tonight during the broadcast.

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny won two Billboard Music Awards, Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Male Artist, establishing the record for most wins ever in the Top Latin Artist category, three, and pulling ahead of Ozuna, Romeo Santos, and Shakira. First time Billboard Music Award finalist, Kali Uchis, took home her first wins for Top Latin Female Artist and Top Latin Song.

R&B duo Silk Sonic received their first Billboard Music Award for Top R&B Song. The duo is also a finalist for the Top R&B Album and Top R&B Artist category which is set to be announced live tonight during the broadcast. BTS takes home Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song. With this year's Top Duo/Group win they have a total of three wins in this category, tying them up with One Direction for the record.

Tonight's star-studded lineup will feature performances by Becky G ("Baile Con Mi Ex," "MAMIII"), Burna Boy ("Last Last," "Kilometre"), Dan + Shay ("You"), Ed Sheeran ("2step"), Elle King & Miranda Lambert ["Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home")], Florence + The Machine ("My Love"), Latto ("Big Energy"), Maxwell ("Lady In My Life"), Machine Gun Kelly ("twin flame"), Megan Thee Stallion ("Plan B," "Sweetest Pie"), Morgan Wallen ("Don't Think Jesus," "Wasted on You"), Rauw Alejandro ("Cúrame," "MUSEO," "Todo De Ti"), Silk Sonic ("Love's Train"), and Travis Scott ("Mafia"). The show will also honor this year's Icon Award recipient Mary J. Blige and the third annual Billboard Music Award Changemaker, Mari Copeny.

The evening's star-studded presenter lineup includes AleXa, Anitta, Chlöe Bailey, City Girls, DJ Khaled, Dixie D'Amelio, Dove Cameron, Fat Joe, French Montana, Givēon, Heidi Klum, Lainey Wilson, Liza Koshy, Michael Bublé, Pusha T, Shenseea, Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, and Teyana Taylor.

See below for the complete list of announced winners:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo "SOUR"

Top Soundtrack: "Encanto"

Top Rap Album: Drake "Certified Lover Boy"

Top Country Album: Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots "Scaled And Icy"

Top Latin Album: KAROL G "KG0516"

Top Christian Album: Ye "Donda"

Top Gospel Album: Ye "Donda"

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

Top Selling Song: BTS "Butter"

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

Top Country Song: Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

Top Rock Song: Måneskin "Beggin'"

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis "telepatía"

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"

Top Christian Song: Ye "Hurricane"

Top Gospel Song: Ye "Hurricane"

For more than 30 years, the BBMAs have celebrated music's greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today. Unique among music awards shows, finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts. Since 1940, the Billboard Charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs, and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.

This year's awards are based on the chart period of April 10, 2021 through March 26, 2022. "Billboard Music Awards'' finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and touring, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate.

The "2022 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. Robert Deaton and Sean "Diddy" Combs are executive producers.The "2022 Billboard Music Awards" is sponsored by Security Benefit, Xfinity, and Pepsi.

Tickets to attend the show are open to the public. Prices per ticket start at $90 USD

