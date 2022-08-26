Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
No Trigger Releases New Full-Length 'Dr. Album'

No Trigger Releases New Full-Length 'Dr. Album'

Physical copies of the album can also be purchased online.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  

Punk band No Trigger is thrilled to share their new record Dr. Album, out now via Red Scare Industries. Fans can hear the band's first full-length in a decade now below. Physical copies can be purchased online here.

"Dr. Album is the Sgt. Pepper of punk records," the band shares. "We took a bunch of drugs and made this record while the world stopped. It sort of just poured out of us. A 'had to get it all out' sort of scenario."

It's been ten years since No Trigger gifted the world a full length. TEN GODDAMN YEARS. But all that has changed with the release of 2022's Dr. Album. They're the first sextet on Red Scare (we think?) and the biggest thing to come outta Worcester, MA since Bob Cousy.

These guys have played all over the world (Europe, Japan, South America, Australia, etc.) and made their name perfecting melodic hardcore, but this new 13-song record has something for everyone. Dynamic indie-punk of all stripes can be heard on Dr. Album, and this doctor has an IV bag of hooks, choruses, melodies, and ferocious lyrics that you'll wanna inject straight into your veins.

Side note: Did you know that Emma Goldman opened an ice cream shop in Worcester (AKA Wormtown) back in the 1800's? It's true, and Saint Emma would be proud of these scrappy punks and this Left-Wing masterpiece. It may have taken a decade, but No Trigger is relentless, and the band is playing Riot Fest, Punk In Drublic Festival, and shows with The Lawrence Arms in support of these new songs. Onward and upward!

Listen to the new album here:

Upcoming EU Tour Dates

7/27 - Neunkirchen, Germany @ Stummsche Reithalle
7/29 - Chaulgnes, France @ Pré Skali Fest
7/30 - Angers, France @ Le Héron carré
7/31 - Albi, France @ Xtreme Fest
8/02 - Porto Recanati, Italy @ Copacabana
8/03 - Salavaux, Switzerland @ Piquette Skatepark
8/04 - Stuttgart, Germany @ JuHa West
8/05 - Berlin, Germany @ Resist To Exist Fest
8/06 - Duffel, Belgium @ Brakrock
8/07 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Db's
8/09 - Tolmin, Slovenia @ Punk Rock Holiday
8/10 - Augsburg, Germany @ Balloonfabrik
8/12 - Bochum, Germany @ Die Trompete
8/13 - Villmar, Germany @ Tells Bells Fest

Upcoming US Tour Dates

9/17 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
9/24 - Worcester, MA @ Punk In Drublic Fest (w/ NOFX and Descendents)
9/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch (supporting The Lawrence Arms)
10/28-30 - Gainesville, FL @ FEST 20




From This Author - Michael Major


Anitta Releases Highly-Anticipated 'Versions of Me' Deluxe EditionAnitta Releases Highly-Anticipated 'Versions of Me' Deluxe Edition
August 26, 2022

The album features the 15 original tracks from the Versions of Me album released earlier this year, along with five new tracks with a star-studded line-up of collaborators including Missy Elliott, Maluma, A$AP Ferg, Nicky Jam, HARV, L7NNON, Maffio, MC Pedrinho, Pedro Sampaio and Dadju. Listen to the new deluxe album now!
Duncan Sheik Releases New Album 'CLAPTRAP'Duncan Sheik Releases New Album 'CLAPTRAP'
August 26, 2022

Sheik has been celebrated for his work in musical theater, including the groundbreaking success of Spring Awakening, which won eight Tony Awards and a Grammy and is also the subject of the just released HBO Documentary  - ‘Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.’ Listen to the new album now!
DJ Khaled Releases New Album 'GOD DID'DJ Khaled Releases New Album 'GOD DID'
August 26, 2022

The album includes Eminem, Future, Kanye West, SZA, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, Latto, City Girls, Don Toliver, Jadakiss, John Legend, and the late Juice WRLD. Of course, he also reunites with longtime brothers Drake, JAY-Z, and Rick Ross, while his sons Asahd and Aalam guest and co-Executive Produce once more.
Britney Spears Returns to Music on 'Hold Me Closer' with Elton JohnBritney Spears Returns to Music on 'Hold Me Closer' with Elton John
August 26, 2022

A joyous dance future-anthem dripping with summer abandon, “Hold Me Closer” sees two of the most iconic artists of all time come together for the first time ever on record. The seeds of the collaboration were sown in 2014 when the pair first met at the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs 'El Tango de Roxanne' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDENVIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs 'El Tango de Roxanne' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
August 26, 2022

Watch a video of Conor Ryan and the national tour cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical performing 'El Tango de Roxanne' on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The joining Ryan in the touring cast is Courtney Reed as Satine, Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, Gabe Martínez as Santiago, Libby Lloyd as Nini, and more.