No Trigger Releases New Full-Length 'Dr. Album'

Punk band No Trigger is thrilled to share their new record Dr. Album, out now via Red Scare Industries. Fans can hear the band's first full-length in a decade now below. Physical copies can be purchased online here.

"Dr. Album is the Sgt. Pepper of punk records," the band shares. "We took a bunch of drugs and made this record while the world stopped. It sort of just poured out of us. A 'had to get it all out' sort of scenario."

It's been ten years since No Trigger gifted the world a full length. TEN GODDAMN YEARS. But all that has changed with the release of 2022's Dr. Album. They're the first sextet on Red Scare (we think?) and the biggest thing to come outta Worcester, MA since Bob Cousy.

These guys have played all over the world (Europe, Japan, South America, Australia, etc.) and made their name perfecting melodic hardcore, but this new 13-song record has something for everyone. Dynamic indie-punk of all stripes can be heard on Dr. Album, and this doctor has an IV bag of hooks, choruses, melodies, and ferocious lyrics that you'll wanna inject straight into your veins.

Side note: Did you know that Emma Goldman opened an ice cream shop in Worcester (AKA Wormtown) back in the 1800's? It's true, and Saint Emma would be proud of these scrappy punks and this Left-Wing masterpiece. It may have taken a decade, but No Trigger is relentless, and the band is playing Riot Fest, Punk In Drublic Festival, and shows with The Lawrence Arms in support of these new songs. Onward and upward!

Listen to the new album here:

Upcoming EU Tour Dates

7/27 - Neunkirchen, Germany @ Stummsche Reithalle

7/29 - Chaulgnes, France @ Pré Skali Fest

7/30 - Angers, France @ Le Héron carré

7/31 - Albi, France @ Xtreme Fest

8/02 - Porto Recanati, Italy @ Copacabana

8/03 - Salavaux, Switzerland @ Piquette Skatepark

8/04 - Stuttgart, Germany @ JuHa West

8/05 - Berlin, Germany @ Resist To Exist Fest

8/06 - Duffel, Belgium @ Brakrock

8/07 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Db's

8/09 - Tolmin, Slovenia @ Punk Rock Holiday

8/10 - Augsburg, Germany @ Balloonfabrik

8/12 - Bochum, Germany @ Die Trompete

8/13 - Villmar, Germany @ Tells Bells Fest

Upcoming US Tour Dates

9/17 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/24 - Worcester, MA @ Punk In Drublic Fest (w/ NOFX and Descendents)

9/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch (supporting The Lawrence Arms)

10/28-30 - Gainesville, FL @ FEST 20