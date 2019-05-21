Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker Launches North American Tour Next Monday

Nick Murphy's new album Run Fast Sleep Naked was released last month to critical acclaim around the world and, next week, he brings his riveting live show and massive international tour--headlining over 40 dates on three continents--to North America. All tour dates are listed below and tickets links can be found here!

Run Fast Sleep Naked is a bold and dynamic body of work and shows an artist who is always pushing boundaries. Murphy spent four years traveling the world solo with a microphone in his suitcase, recording his vocal tracks in whichever spaces and environments most inspired him. During that time, he immersed himself in intense self-examination, a process aided by his reading of Joseph Campbell's theories of the artist's shaman-like role in modern society. Run Fast Sleep Naked is a hypnotically candid document of that searching, an album equally informed by constant questioning and steadily arriving at fragments of truth. Co-produced with Dave Harrington, it's out now via Downtown / Future Classic / Opulent. Stream / order the album here: http://smarturl.it/RFSN.

Murphy recently released the official video for "Dangerous," a track TIME Magazine recently named one of the best of the week, noting that it "is multi-layered and experimental, but maintains an acoustic heartbeat and a measured, reflective tone." The video, directed by Najeeb Tarazi, was filmed in the Southern California desert and reflects the urgency of the song's music and lyrics. Watch it here: http://smarturl.it/NMDangerous/YouTube.

Run Fast Sleep Naked is the latest in a series of widely acclaimed releases from the singer / producer / multi-instrumentalist, including Built on Glass-a platinum-selling effort that won him seven ARIA Music Awards including Best Male Artist and Producer of the Year, and lead to him playing sold out shows on five continents; appearing at major international festivals including Coachella and Glastonbury; performing on television internationally includingThe Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!; and seeing his music videos receive hundreds of millions of views, including over 190 million views alone for his MTV VMA-nominated video for "Gold," directed by Hiro Murai (Atlanta).

NICK MURPHY WORLD TOUR 2019

May 29 Chicago, IL - Metro

May 31 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Jun 01 Winnipeg, MN - The Garrick

Jun 04 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

Jun 06 Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

Jun 08 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Jun 09 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Jun 11 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Jun 12 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater

Jun 14 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Jun 15 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Jun 18 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Jun 20 Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight

Jun 21 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Jun 29 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Jun 30 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Jul 05 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Jul 06 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Jul 10 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Jul 12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Jul 13 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Aug 18 Taos, NM - Meow Wolf's Taos Vortex

Oct 01 Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu

Oct 02 Porto, Portugal - Coliseu

Oct 04 Madrid, Spain - Sala Riviera

Oct 05 Barcelona, Spain - Apolo 1

Oct 07 Turin, Italy - Teatro Concordia

Oct 09 Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

Oct 10 Zurich, Switzerland - X-tra

Oct 12 Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Velky Sal

Oct 13 Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

Oct 15 Berlin, Germany - Tempdrom

Oct 17 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso 'ADE Presents'

Oct 18 Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

Oct 20 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

Oct 21 Paris, France - La Cigale

Oct 22 London, UK - Brixton Academy

Oct 24 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

Oct 25 Dublin, Ireland - Olympia





