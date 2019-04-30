New Years Day Premiere 'American Psycho' Inspired Music Video for SHUT UP on YouTube
New Years Day teams up with YouTube for the worldwide premiere of their American Psycho inspired music video for "Shut Up". Fans can tune in on YouTube from 1-3PM EST on May 1st to chat with the band before and after the exclusive live premiere at 2PM EST. Watch the music video, directed by Galileo Mondol (Raging Nation Films), and staring Sirius XM's Jose Mangin and the original ax from American Psycho, on YouTube tomorrow at 2PM EST HERE.
"When we recorded the song 'Shut Up' I knew right then and there, on that day, straight away, what I wanted to do if we were ever to make a music video for it. It came to me immediately. So when the time came and 'Shut Up' was chosen for a music video, I was thrilled because it meant that I'd get to make my vision come to life, which was to recreate one of my favorite horror movies of all time, 'American Psycho'", states New Years Day frontwoman Ash Costello about the music video.
"Shut Up", the lead single off of the band's newest full-length album, Unbreakable, is celebrating five weeks on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and five weeks on the
Active Rock Chart and is currently #21 on both charts. The track just surpassed
1.26 million total worldwide streams and has been featured on "Rock Hard", "Heavy Queens", "New Metal Tracks", "New Noise", and "Fierce Femmes" playlists, along with Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock" playlist and Amazon Music's "Rock Scene", "Brand New Music", and "Fresh Hard Rock" playlists. Additionally, the band's debut track, "Skeletons", has over 3.5 million streams and "Come For Me" saw New Years Day cross over into the mainstream with their first "New Music Friday" Spotify placement.
Unbreakable, produced by Mitchell Marlow (All That Remains, In This Moment) and Scott Stevens (Halestorm, Shinedown & American Authors), came out this past Friday, April 26th via RED MUSIC. Unbreakable is available on for purchase and on all streaming platforms HERE.
New Years Day is currently touring with Falling In Reverse in support of their most recent release. Following their tour with Falling In Reverse, the band will hit the road for their Unbreakable 2019 Headline tour. They will be joined by special guests Diamanteand Savage After Midnight for the U.S. tour. For more information on the band's upcoming tour dates and to purchase ticket, visit New Years Day's website HERE.
Formed in Orange County, Calif. by Ashley Costello, New Years Day shook the scene with their Century Media debut, Victim to Villain, in 2013 featuring their breakout single "Angel Eyes." The five-piece later cemented their place in the heavy music landscape with their EpidemicEP and critically-acclaimed Malevolencefull-length in 2015, clocking more than 20 million views on YouTube. The band has since become the most visually-captivating group in modern rock, playing for millions of fans around the world, sharing the stage with Ozzy Osbourne, Halestorm, Nine Inch Nails, Escape The Fate, Hellyeah and Five Finger Death Punch while also headlining the longest-running touring festival, Vans Warped Tour, in 2017. As new challenges and new worlds beckon, the band released their most recent EP, Diary of a Creep, in January to pay tribute to the artists who shaped them thus far. The EP featured renditions of Garbage's "Only Happy When It Rains," New Order's "Bizarre Love Triangle," No Doubt's "Don't Speak" and their original track "Disgust Me".
NEW YEARS DAY TOUR DATES
w/Falling In Reverse
May 1 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
May 3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
May 4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
May 5 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
May 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA
May 8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
May 9 - Pittsburg, PA - Stage AE
May 10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
May 11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
May 12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
May 14 - Denver, CO - The Odgen
May 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
May 17 - Boise, ID - Revolution
May 18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
May 19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
May 21 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
May 22 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
May 24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
May 25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
Headline Dates
w/Diamante and Savage After Midnight
June 13 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
June 14 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
June 16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
June 17 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS
June 20 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
June 21 - Dallas, TX - Trees
June 23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
June 25 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
June 26 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
June 29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
July 1 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
July 2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
July 4 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus
July 5 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club
July 6 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
July 9 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
July 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
July 12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
July 13 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theater
July 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café
July 16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre
July 19 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
August 2 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater
w/Halestorm
November 13 - Paris, France - Pleyel
November 14 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
November 16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
November 18 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol
November 19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grobe Freiheit
November 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
November 24 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The SSE Hydro
November 25 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Motorpoint arena
November 27 - Cardiff, United Kingdom -Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
November 28 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace
*festival dates