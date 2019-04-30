New Years Day Premiere 'American Psycho' Inspired Music Video for SHUT UP on YouTube

New Years Day teams up with YouTube for the worldwide premiere of their American Psycho inspired music video for "Shut Up". Fans can tune in on YouTube from 1-3PM EST on May 1st to chat with the band before and after the exclusive live premiere at 2PM EST. Watch the music video, directed by Galileo Mondol (Raging Nation Films), and staring Sirius XM's Jose Mangin and the original ax from American Psycho, on YouTube tomorrow at 2PM EST HERE.

"When we recorded the song 'Shut Up' I knew right then and there, on that day, straight away, what I wanted to do if we were ever to make a music video for it. It came to me immediately. So when the time came and 'Shut Up' was chosen for a music video, I was thrilled because it meant that I'd get to make my vision come to life, which was to recreate one of my favorite horror movies of all time, 'American Psycho'", states New Years Day frontwoman Ash Costello about the music video.

"Shut Up", the lead single off of the band's newest full-length album, Unbreakable, is celebrating five weeks on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and five weeks on the

Active Rock Chart and is currently #21 on both charts. The track just surpassed

1.26 million total worldwide streams and has been featured on "Rock Hard", "Heavy Queens", "New Metal Tracks", "New Noise", and "Fierce Femmes" playlists, along with Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock" playlist and Amazon Music's "Rock Scene", "Brand New Music", and "Fresh Hard Rock" playlists. Additionally, the band's debut track, "Skeletons", has over 3.5 million streams and "Come For Me" saw New Years Day cross over into the mainstream with their first "New Music Friday" Spotify placement.

Unbreakable, produced by Mitchell Marlow (All That Remains, In This Moment) and Scott Stevens (Halestorm, Shinedown & American Authors), came out this past Friday, April 26th via RED MUSIC. Unbreakable is available on for purchase and on all streaming platforms HERE.

New Years Day is currently touring with Falling In Reverse in support of their most recent release. Following their tour with Falling In Reverse, the band will hit the road for their Unbreakable 2019 Headline tour. They will be joined by special guests Diamanteand Savage After Midnight for the U.S. tour. For more information on the band's upcoming tour dates and to purchase ticket, visit New Years Day's website HERE.

Formed in Orange County, Calif. by Ashley Costello, New Years Day shook the scene with their Century Media debut, Victim to Villain, in 2013 featuring their breakout single "Angel Eyes." The five-piece later cemented their place in the heavy music landscape with their EpidemicEP and critically-acclaimed Malevolencefull-length in 2015, clocking more than 20 million views on YouTube. The band has since become the most visually-captivating group in modern rock, playing for millions of fans around the world, sharing the stage with Ozzy Osbourne, Halestorm, Nine Inch Nails, Escape The Fate, Hellyeah and Five Finger Death Punch while also headlining the longest-running touring festival, Vans Warped Tour, in 2017. As new challenges and new worlds beckon, the band released their most recent EP, Diary of a Creep, in January to pay tribute to the artists who shaped them thus far. The EP featured renditions of Garbage's "Only Happy When It Rains," New Order's "Bizarre Love Triangle," No Doubt's "Don't Speak" and their original track "Disgust Me".

NEW YEARS DAY TOUR DATES

w/Falling In Reverse

May 1 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

May 3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

May 4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

May 5 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

May 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA

May 8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

May 9 - Pittsburg, PA - Stage AE

May 10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

May 11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

May 12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

May 14 - Denver, CO - The Odgen

May 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

May 17 - Boise, ID - Revolution

May 18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

May 19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

May 21 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

May 22 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

May 24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

May 25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

Headline Dates

w/Diamante and Savage After Midnight

June 13 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

June 14 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

June 16 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

June 17 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

June 20 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

June 21 - Dallas, TX - Trees

June 23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

June 25 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

June 26 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

June 29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

July 1 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

July 2 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

July 4 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus

July 5 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

July 6 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

July 9 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

July 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

July 12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

July 13 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theater

July 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

July 16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

July 19 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

August 2 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater

w/Halestorm

November 13 - Paris, France - Pleyel

November 14 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

November 16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

November 18 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol

November 19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grobe Freiheit

November 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

November 24 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The SSE Hydro

November 25 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Motorpoint arena

November 27 - Cardiff, United Kingdom -Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

November 28 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace

*festival dates





