New Single & Lyric Video from Kansas City Native DSTRK 'Hol Up'

Kansas City native, DSTRK (pronounced "District") is set to drop his new single, "Hol Up." He will be releasing his debut EP later this year. Known for working with some of the biggest names in the industry (Danileigh, Janelle Monae to name a few), DSTRK switches lanes for his debut project.

"Hol Up" is the first single to drop from DSTRK's debut EP coming out later this year. DSTRK displays a relentless flow on this catchy new record. His motivation in making this EP is "to set a trail and bring something to the game that's been missing."

On his forthcoming 6-song project, DSTRK invites you into the mind of a creative. On each track, he showcases his ability to not only make a song, but an anthem. With this project, DSTRK said, "I want to create moments that invoke a feeling every time someone hears my music that takes them on a journey. It's a vibe in every aspect." Every song highlights DSTRK's producing and songwriting ability. He delivers a contagious vibe on the hypnotic record, "Runway," while demonstrating his explosive lyrical flow on "Blurry Curry."

DSTRK hails from Kansas City, KS, and is an artist that reps his city strongly. He gets his name from his hometown school district, District 500. "I go by DSTRK to honor every school teacher, pastor, parent, aunt, uncle, and mentor that has helped mold me into the person I am today. I took out the letter "I" because "I" could have never made it on my own. The K at the end is for Kansas City Kansas."

Listen to "Hol Up" here:





