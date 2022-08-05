New Rules Release 'Go the Distance (Extended Version)'

UK/Irish trio New Rules have released Go The Distance (Extended Version), available now via Elektra Records. The extended mixtape includes stripped-down versions of "Go The Distance" and "Love You Like That" and live offerings of "Drunk Texts" and "Lucky Me." The group has also revealed a live video for "Lucky Me," which is streaming now on the band's official YouTube channel.

Earlier this summer, the group shared their debut mixtape Go The Distance, which racked up praise from Rolling Stone UK for its "pop-driven earworms," with Sweety High attesting New Rules are "going places."

The trio celebrated the release with their intimate "New Songs For New People" debut U.S. headline shows, which included sold-out performances at New York City's Mercury Lounge and The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles. New Rules are also set to perform two sold-out hometown shows later this month, hitting The Grand Social in Dublin, Ireland on August 26th and Bush Hall in London, UK on August 30th.

In April, the mixtape was heralded by title track "Go The Distance," produced by Sir Nolan [Selena Gomez, Tate McRae, Shawn Mendes] and co-produced and co-written with Kieran Shudall of Circa Waves. The single - which bounces between a slick bass line, handclaps, and glossy synths - is accompanied by an official lyric video on the band's official YouTube channel.

In the fall, the group announced their signing to Elektra Records and shared new singles "Really Wanna Dance With You" and "Cheers." The tracks racked up praise, with Sweety High celebrating the "catchy chorus and ... beat that's impossible to resist," of "Really Wanna Dance With You" while Wonderland Magazine attested "New Rules are set to become the next big thing." Entirely written and co-produced by the band, the group's 2022 name songs EP ignited a flurry of activity on TikTok.

For New Rules, three guitars and three voices converge upon one stadium-size sound. The London-based trio-Alec McGarry [vocals, guitar], Nathan Lambert [vocals, guitar], and Ryan Meaney [vocals, guitar]-elevate pop to the rafters fueled by singer-songwriter soul, rock 'n' roll spirit, and a whole lot of personality.

With Ryan from Ireland, Alec from Hertfordshire, and Nathan from Chelmsford, the boys initially met online, bonding over similar backgrounds playing music on street corners, uploading covers online, and penning original material. The musicians congregated in London and introduced New Rules with "Call It" and "Fix Somebody" during 2019.

Beyond hitting the road with Julia Michaels, Little Mix, and Picture This, they sold out successive headline tours. Following the viral success of "Pasta" and "Emily," they caught the attention of Elektra Records and signed to the label in 2021.

Listen to the deluxe album here:

Watch the new live video here: