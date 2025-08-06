Netflix’s Breakout Band Midnight Til Morning Drops New Single and Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Formed on the current Top 10 Global Netflix series Building the Band, Midnight Til Morning is launching their music career with their highly anticipated debut single, “Bye”. Co-written by Benson Boone, Amy Allen, Scott Harris, Elie Rizk, and the band members themselves, “Bye” was produced by Rizk alongside Grammy-nominated JT Daly (K. Flay, PVRIS).

Midnight Til Morning is comprised of four rising stars from the U.S. and Australia: Conor Smith (22, Central Coast, NSW), Mason Watts (25, Toowoomba, QLD), Shane Appell (22, Upstate New York), and Zach Newbould (22, Boston, MA).

Since their formation, the group has seen explosive growth across TikTok, Instagram, and streaming platforms. As a surprise addition to their debut single, the band has also dropped a special release titled “Ghost of Us.” Alongside the release of “Bye,” Midnight Til Morning has announced a major North American tour, coming this fall. Listen to both tracks and check out the tour dates below. below.

Midnight Til Morning North American Tour Dates:

Oct 9 @ The Plaza Live in Orlando, FL

Oct 12 @ Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA

Oct 14 @ Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA

Oct 16 @ Racket in New York NY

Oct 17 @ Royale in Boston, MA

Oct 19 @ Le National in Montreal, QC

Oct 24 @ Annabel’s in Toronto, ON

Oct 26 @ El Club in Detroit, MI

Oct 27 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL

Oct 31 @ Mohawk Outside in Austin, TX

Nov 1 @ The Factory in Dallas, TX

Nov 3 @ Bluebird Theatre in Denver, CO

Nov 6 @ The Showbox in Seattle, WA

Nov 9 @ Wonder Ballroom in Portland, OR

Nov 10 @ Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, BC

Nov 15 @ El Rey in Los Angeles, CA

Nov 16 @ The Regency in San Francisco, CA

Midnight Til Morning Australia Tour Dates:

Nov 20 @ Liberty Hall in Sydney, NSW

Nov 22 @ Princess Theatre in Brisbane, QLD

November 23 @ 170 Russell in Melbourne, VIC