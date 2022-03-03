Neighbor Lady Share New Single 'Haunting'

Georgia-based band Neighbor Lady is excited to release a new single "Haunting" via Park The Van. Once primarily associated with indie-country, the track is a gorgeous mix of otherworldly pop indebted to ambient and exemplifies how Neighbor Lady are now pushing the boundaries of their music.

The song features the rich and emotive vocals the band's Emily Braden has become known for and is the first bit of music Neighbor Lady has shared since 2018's Maybe Later, which featured "Oh, Honey."

"Haunting" is out today across all DSP's and Braden notes, "This song was written a vvvv long time ago. I had ended a relationship with this boi and I would see him around town ALL THE TIME. Athens is very small. He took the breakup very badly and said he was completely blindsided. He wasn't wrong, I never told him how unhappy I was. I was having all sorts of feelings of regret and thinking maybe I had made a mistake. I did love him but we were not meant to be together. I knew what was right for me in that moment. I was petty, he was petty, we were both heartbroken. That relationship, and how it ended, truly haunted me for a long time."

Neighbor Lady recorded "Haunting" with Jason Kingsland (Kaiser Chiefs, Band of Horses, Belle & Sebastian) at Diamond Street Studios in Atlanta and it was mixed by Noah Georgeson (Andy Shauf, Cate Le Bon, Devendra Banhart, Joanna Newsom).

The band will be heading to Austin, TX for this year's SXSW:

March 16 Austin, TX - Park The Van SXSW Showcase @ Seven Grand (12:00 AM)

March 17 Austin, TX - Athens in Austin, SXSW @ Antone's (12:00 AM)

Braden, the band's main songwriter, moved to Athens, GA after high school and began Neighbor Lady as a solo project before meeting guitarist/keyboardist Jack Blauvelt. They released their first single, "Consider Me Mean," in 2016. The following year, they expanded into a 4-piece and in 2018 the band released their self-recorded debut album Maybe Later.

Neighbor Lady is Emily Braden (vocals), Jack Blauvelt, (guitars, keyboard), Payton Collier (bass), and Andrew McFarland (drums).

Listen to the new single here: