Needtobreathe's Josh Lovelace Releases Second Album GROWING UP

Growing Up, the second family album from Josh Lovelace, pulls back the curtain and digs deep into beautiful and complicated elements of childhood and family life. Warm hearted songwriting and rich Americana result in a perfect musical companion for today's families.

Lovelace, member of the Grammy nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE, took his first step into the family music scene with Young Folk in 2017 after a life-long appreciation of children's music. Now, a few more years into parenthood, Growing Up delivers from a place a little farther along on his journey. The album captures the beautiful and complex feelings of being in a family. The pride of being a parent. The energy of youth. The struggles of daily life and the importance of looking forward with positivity. With a soothing voice and nourishing lyrics, Lovelace taps in to the earnest feelings of nostalgia from our own childhoods and how we collectively navigate it all.

The inspiration for the album came as Lovelace's own children began growing up, reaching a new stage of wonder and maturity. Life changes like friends moving away, Dad spending more time on the road, and starting a new school introduced unfamiliar feelings and many questions. Luckily, Lovelace is one in tune father who not only observed what his own children were going through, but remembered his own youth and how those experiences shaped him into the person he is today. He embraced the opportunity to comfort them by sharing his own stories and having open conversations about life.

"Growing Up is about reflection and honest conversation. It's a look at the human experience and our interaction with it, inspired by and created for the whole person, whether you are 5 or 85," says Lovelace. "There's something for every member of the family, and I sincerely hope you enjoy it and find some encouragement in it as well. We're all in this together."

Lovelace takes listeners through the ups and downs up life, riding the highs and taking notice of the heavier moments. The first track "You've Got Me and I've Got You" welcomes listeners with open arms to the album. Josh wrote this song for his children to remind them that no matter what happens in their lives, they could never lose his love. Two livelier jams on the album include "Traveling Band (When I Grow Up)", a full blown rock and roll song that tips the hat to some of his favorite musicians and "This Is A New Song", an energetic party tune that is sure to make you dance. The spirited "Upside Down" is about making the world a better place and celebrating our differences, while "Butterfly", featuring Frances England, encourages even his youngest listeners to lead with kindness as they spread their wings.

The dreamy "Let's Go Drive" captures the feeling of adventure in taking family drives on winding roads through the hills of East Tennessee, and "Goodbyes Are The Hardest Thing To Do" hits on one of the toughest things to do at any age, saying goodbye to the people you love. Closing out the album is "You Are Loved", a brave and beautiful song inspired by one of Lovelace's childhood friends who passed away last year. The message meant for anyone walking through tough days is that "you are loved and you are enough." This therapeutic song is dedicated to his friend and to everyone out there, young or old, who needs a reminder that they're not alone.

Growing Up will be available July 26 for streaming on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, and anywhere parents are searching for great music.

About Josh Lovelace:

Josh Lovelace, singer-songwriter and member of the Grammy nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE, released his first family album Young Folk in 2017. The Parents' Choice and NAPPA award winning album features 15 original songs written from his experiences of being a father. Lovelace has been a featured guest on NPR Weekend Edition, Southern Living, Huff Post, as well as many other national and local news outlets. His sophomore family album, Growing Up, continues the story as he relives the spirit of childhood with a collection of songs the whole family can enjoy. Josh Lovelace lives in Knoxville, Tennessee with his wife Whitney and two kids, Henry & Margo.

More: Web, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Growing Up Tracklisting: