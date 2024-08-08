NYC Post-Hardcore Band Common Sage Release New EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary independent New York-based rock label Equal Vision Records and Common Sage are excited to announce the release of the Brooklyn quartet’s brand new, three-song EP titled Nostos | Algos.

Produced/engineered and mixed by Brett Romnes (Anxious, Hot Mulligan, I Am The Avalanche) and mastered by Mike Kalijian (Cigarettes After Sex, Drug Church, Oso Oso), the three songs presented on Nostos | Algos finds the band — vocalist/guitarist Julian Rosen, drummer Christopher Todd, bassist Steve Keely and guitarist Bryan Louie — showcasing their emotional post-hardcore sound that ranges from the loud and blistering to the dreamy and hypnotic. Watch the visualizer for the new single, “Rituals,” on YouTube HERE.



Led by the searing ripper “Edin,” which prominently features vocalist Geoff Rickly and guitarist Steve Pedulla of acclaimed post-hardcore band Thursday, the eerie black and white clip inspired by the bold science fiction and fantasy-driven artwork by Christopher Charles Curtis sets the perfect backdrop for the Common Sage sound — an encapsulation of soaring choruses, contemplative verses and infectious melodies that are heightened by these well-placed cameos. Watch the music video for “Edin,” directed by Jesse Korman (Hot Water Music, Armor For Sleep, The Bouncing Souls), on YouTube HERE, and watch the lyric video for “Hiraeth” featuring Jason Gleason of Further Seems Forever HERE.



As always, the quest to create something vital is always present in Julian Rosen of Common Sage’s lyric writing process, which sees him digging into deeper meanings and messages on the band’s first offering for Equal Vision Records. Ultimately, this mix of honesty and vulnerability is what lies at the core of Common Sage’s music, which will reach a wider base as the band continues to offer up the type of passionate output that’s starting to take notice outside of the five boroughs.



Common Sage will be making the following U.S. appearances in September supporting Hail The Sun. Dates below.



SEPTEMBER

22 — Norfolk VA — The Norva *

24 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage *

25 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer *

27 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Monarch *

28 — Worcester, PA — The Palladium *



* — supporting Hail The Sun

Photo Credit: Michael Dubin (@michaeldubin)

Comments