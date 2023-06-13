NOTHING MORE Announce 'SPIRITS 2023' Fall Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10:00 A.M. local time.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 2 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'

NOTHING MORE Announce 'SPIRITS 2023' Fall Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

After pulverizing stages across North America on the first leg of their headlining “SPIRITS 2023” tour earlier this spring, including sold-out shows in NYC, Philadelphia, Sacramento and Toronto, 3x Grammy-nominated rockers NOTHING MORE will continue to bring their potent live experience to audiences throughout 2023.

Following their return from headlining shows and festival appearances across Europe, NOTHING MORE will join fellow Top 10 rock acts Godsmack and Staind on their North American co-headlining trek from July 23 to August 31.

Next, they’ll launch the second U.S. leg of their “SPIRITS 2023” headlining tour this fall with support from DEAD POET SOCIETY, HYRO THE HERO (rap-rocker and Better Noise Music labelmate), and POST PROFIT. Starting July 23 in Albany, NY at Empire Live, the produced by Live Nation tour will stretch across the South before making its final stop at The Fillmore Charlotte in Charlotte, NC on September 25.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10:00 A.M. local time here. See below for a list of all upcoming shows.  

On their new album SPIRITS, NOTHING MORE combine unapologetically massive anthems, catchy hooks, and progressive music with introspective, philosophical lyrics and thought-provoking emotionalism.

The album documents the tumultuous time the world experienced over the past two years, capturing the desperation and isolation of lockdown, the spiral of substance abuse, the pain of broken relationships, and survival in self-reliance.

These concepts were further explored with the development of their very own meta-personality test, SPIRITS TEST, designed by frontman Jonny Hawkins—similar to tests such as Myers-Briggs, Big 5 and the Zodiac—which results in finding out one’s “Spirit Type,” one of seven personality characters based on the test’s results.

The “Spirit Types” and their origin story are further detailed in the band’s first-ever graphic novel “SPIRITS VOL.1” out now via Z2 Comics. 

NOTHING MORE recently shared a new version of SPIRITS' heartfelt single “Best Times” featuring Lacey Sturm (Flyleaf). 

To coincide with the tour announcement, NOTHING MORE will drop a limited-edition reverse artwork translucent smoke variant vinyl version of SPIRITS along with a new “Fuse” SPIRIT TYPE t-shirt. These will be offered individually or bundled together with the “SPIRITS VOL.1” graphic novel, in addition to a limited number of hand-signed bundles being offered. See all the new merch options available at https://store.nothingmore.net/

NOTHING MORE TOUR DATES:

6/17   Dessel, BE – Graspop Festival

6/19   London, UK – O2 Islington Academy

6/21   Wetzikon/Unter-wetzikon, CH – Heavy Load Festival Wetzikon 2023

6/24   Hockenheim, DE – Download Festival

6/25   Bologna, IT – KNOTFEST Italy 2023

7/18   St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

7/20   Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

7/21   Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/22   Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^

7/23   Albany, NY- Empire Live &

7/25   Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater ^

7/26   Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center ^

7/28   Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

7/29   Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^

7/30   Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

8/1    Cleveland, OH - House of Blues &

8/2    Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^

8/3    Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^

8/5    Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake ^

8/6    Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

8/8    Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^

8/9    Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

8/10   Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

8/12   Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center ^

8/13   Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

8/24   Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

8/26   Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ^

8/27   San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

8/31   Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

9/8    Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *

9/9    Little Rock, AR – The Hall *

9/11   Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

9/12   Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom *

9/14   Dallas, TX – The Factory *

9/15   Houston, TX - House of Blues *

9/16   San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre *

9/18   Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall *

9/19   Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall *

9/20   Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine *

9/22   Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution *

9/23   Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

9/25   Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore *

^ with Godsmack & Staind

* “SPIRITS 2023” headlining tour with Dead Poet Society, Hyro The Hero & Post Profit

 & Support TBA

Photo Credit: Christian Lawrence



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Commemorate Juneteenth And Pride Month At Joes Pub; Lineup Announced Photo
Commemorate Juneteenth And Pride Month At Joe's Pub; Lineup Announced

Commemorate Juneteenth and Pride Month at Joe's Pub with Britton & The Sting's Juneteenth Liberation Ball, Juneteenth Legacy Project, Truth Future Bachman, Justin Vivian Bond, Catherine Cohen and Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Alexis Michelle, and more!

2
CMA Fest Breaks Records in Its 50th Year Photo
CMA Fest Breaks Records in Its 50th Year

Luke Combs welcomed Vince Gill for a performance of “One More Last Chance,” while Carly Pearce brought Jo Dee Messina to the stage for an exciting rendition of “I’m Alright.” Elle King and Tanya Tucker joined Lainey Wilson for an electric performance of “Texas (When I Die).” The roar of the crowd was deafening as Cody Johnson surprised fans.

3
Jonathan Wilson Announces New Album & Shares Charlie Parker Photo
Jonathan Wilson Announces New Album & Shares 'Charlie Parker'

Jake Blanton (The Killers) handled bass, while the string and horn sections feature venerable musicians such as C.J. Camerieri (Bon Iver), Rita Andrade (Kanye West), Wynton Grant (Miley Cyrus, Hans Zimmer), and Paul Cartwright (Lana Del Rey, Mary J. Blige).

4
Video: Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood Debut Video for Ahibak From New Collaborative Reco Photo
Video: Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood Debut Video for 'Ahibak' From New Collaborative Record

In celebration of the release of their new album Jarak Qaribak, Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood are sharing a new video for “Ahibak,” an Israeli song featuring guest vocals from U.A.E. singer Safae Essafi. Directed by Ilan Azoulay and shot in Morocco, the video features an appearance from Tassa. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Isaac Mizrahi Podcast Debuts on iHeartMediaIsaac Mizrahi Podcast Debuts on iHeartMedia
Full Season of 1883 to Air on Paramount NetworkFull Season of 1883 to Air on Paramount Network
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour DatesSHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
Photo: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie PosterPhoto: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie Poster

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Photos & First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE