NOAHFINNCE Drops New Album 'Growing up on the Internet'

Pop punk YouTube star NOAHFINNCE has released his debut album today! ‘GROWING UP ON THE INTERNET' is now available to buy & stream.

Next week NOAHFINNCE embarks on his North American headline tour with support from Chase Petra, Teenage Joans and fellow Hopeless Records signee, TX2. Shows will kick off in Detroit, MI on March 14 at The Loving Touch. A full list of upcoming dates can be found below and tickets can be purchased here. NOAHFINNCE just finished a wildly successful run of dates in the UK supporting Enter Shikari and Fever 333.

In a few weeks, he will release the music video for the song “ALEXITHYMIA” found on the album. "I truly feel like everything in my life has led up to this moment, my fans have seen me grow up on the internet and now I can finally tell my side of the story,” says NOAHFINNCE on the release of his debut album.

The album was co-written and produced by ST£FAN. Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter from McFly are co-writers and producers on “LOVELY LADIES.” Additional producers on the record includes Julia Sykes, LAWRENT (Chainsmokers, Cheat Codes), Thomas Mitchener (Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Damned) and Arcades (BTS). It features the previously released songs “3 DAY HEADACHE”, plus previous releases including anti-terf song, “SCUMBAG”, title track “Growing Up On The Internet” and “I Know Better”. “3 DAY HEADACHE” was recently featured as part of BBC Radio 1's ‘Tune of the Week'.

‘Growing Up On The Internet' takes you on a journey exploring Noah's formative years, where he found himself navigating a suddenly accessible and unknown internet world. Going against the grain, having resilience in the face of adversity and trans and LGBTQ+ rights, are just some of the themes woven throughout the 11 tracks.

He explains, “I only recently began processing the effect that growing up on the internet with hundreds of thousands of eyes on me, has had on my development as a person. It's impossible to separate who you are as a person and who you would be without people on the internet telling you who you should be - I'm sure a lot of my generation and generations to come can find solace in somebody recounting their frustrations with the world as it is now.

As a society, we're entering uncharted waters where nobody quite knows the repercussions of having unrestricted access to any thought any person has at any time. Human beings weren't built to perceive and compare ourselves to millions of others, we were made to pick berries and build relationships within our local communities.”

NOAHFINNCE is the alias of Noah Adams, a virtuoso performer (he plays drums, guitar, bass, ukulele and sings). Noah has always wanted community. It started as a kid, when he found understanding in the music of My Chemical Romance, Green Day and Fall Out Boy before taking his obsession online.

From there, he started posting covers on YouTube where he now has 895k+ subscribers, and regularly queued for hours at local shows to get to the barrier, but also hang out with like-minded fans. He also used the platform to talk about his alienating experiences with coming out as trans and, after a lot of encouragement from his growing fanbase, started releasing his own music. Noah brings a refreshing new energy to the world of alternative rock and pop punk with his punchy anthems as well as establishing himself as a prominent figure within the online LGBTQ+ community.

NOAHFINNCE – Upcoming US Tour Dates

Tickets available now at: www.noahfinnce.com/pages/noahfinnce-tour

Thu, Mar 14, 2024: Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch

Fri, Mar 15, 2024: Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

Sat, Mar 16, 2024: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Mon, Mar 18, 2024: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Tue, Mar 19, 2024: NYC, NY - Gramercy

Wed, Mar 20, 2024: Hamden, CT - The Space Ballroom

Fri, Mar 22, 2024: Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

Sat, Mar 23, 2024: Washington, DC - Union Stage

Sun, Mar 24, 2024: Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Tue, Mar 26, 2024: Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell

Wed, Mar 27, 2024: Orlando, FL - The Social

Fri, Mar 29, 2024: Houston, TX - HOB - Bronze Peackock

Sat, Mar 30, 2024: San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

Sun, Mar 31, 2024: Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

Tue, Apr 2, 2024: Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios

Wed, Apr 3, 2024: Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

Thu, Apr 4, 2024: Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Sat, Apr 6, 2024: Portland, OR - Hawthorne

Sun, Apr 7, 2024: Seattle, WA - The Croc

Tue, Apr 9, 2024: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Wed, Apr 10, 2024: Denver, CO - Bluebird

Fri, Apr 12, 2024: Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Sat, Apr 13, 2024: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line