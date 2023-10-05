Myrkur Releases New Single 'Valkyriernes Sang' From 'Spine' Album

It's the latest single from her forthcoming album Spine which sets a new course for the enigmatic composer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Myrkur Releases New Single 'Valkyriernes Sang' From 'Spine' Album

Myrkur returns to her connection with Scandinavian mythology on her ethereal black metal epic, “Valkyriernes Sang.” Her moving vocals, sung in Bruun’s native Danish, give weight and leave room for interpretation.

“I wrote this song after diving into different interpretations of the old Norse sagas again, particularly Njál's saga and the poems about the valkyrier - ‘Spydsangen’ (‘The Song of the Spear’),” she tells. “I have always been fascinated with the figures of Valkyrier in Norse mythology, their power, their role in the battles, in Valhalla and with Odin.”

It's the latest single from her forthcoming album Spine which sets a new course for the enigmatic composer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist. This time around, Myrkur reunited with producer Randall Dunn in Sigur Rós’s Icelandic Sundlaugin studio to negotiate the contrast between the deepest human connection of mother and child, and an increasingly disconnected, alienating world, from pandemic restrictions and isolation to the rise of Artificial Intelligence.

It’s Myrkur’s most open yet – Bruun’s pristine clear vocals a hyper-sensitive barometer, finely tuned to states where bliss, anxiety, grief, intimacy and psychic wanderlust co-exist, weaving wide-ranging traces of her musical background into rapt and tantalising new forms. 

Spine is a title with a host of potent connotations: growth, strength, defiance, a core of our being, and flexibility. It’s what holds a human up, and allows us to rebuild. It’s an album that encompasses all these traits - an act of rebirth that balances our most euphoric and our darkest moments. 

The most personal of artistic journeys rarely take a predictable path. Over the course of three studio albums, two EPs and a theatrical score under the Myrkur banner, Bruun has been willing to both pick apart genre conventions and delve deep into the heart of them, remapping her Danish folk roots and black metal onto the most dynamic of internal terrain. 

Where 2015’s acclaimed debut M and 2017’s nightmare-induced Mareridt albums bolstered black metal with emotional currents that were by turns rapt and harrowing, steeped in tradition but enflamed into coruscating acts of deliverance, 2020’s Folkesange found refuge in the durability and archetypal storytelling of Scandic folk, blending songs ancient and new into a tapestry that bound the individual and the universal, once again reaching into elemental forces to invoke something resonant and unbound.

But if there is solace to be found in continuity, Myrkur has often been equally tuned to the forces of upheaval, the ever-shifting nature of Bruun’s music and ongoing dialogue between the two. In art, as in life, there are rubicons to be crossed, new chapters to navigate and sensations to explore, and the act of self-examination that makes sense of it all is, by its nature, also one of reinvention.

Spine sees its release October 20 via Relapse Records on CD, Vinyl, and across all digital retailers worldwide. For more details on variants and deluxe edition pressings, including a baby pink version for the "Ten Bands, One Cause" Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign, go here.

Myrkur Live Dates:

Feb 23, 2024: Studenterhuset – Aalborg (Tickets)
Feb 24, 2024: Voxhall – Aarhus (Tickets)
Feb 29, 2024: Posten – Odense (Tickets
Mar 02, 2024: Store Vega – Copenhagen (Tickets)

Photo By Gobinder Jhitta



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Maren Morris Is First-Ever Guest on the New York Times Popcast Deluxe Photo
Maren Morris Is First-Ever Guest on the New York Times Popcast Deluxe

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris recently appeared as the first-ever guest on The New York Times Popcast (Deluxe) to discuss her new EP, The Bridge, and her opinions on country music at large—watch the full interview video with critics Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica now!

2
deCasa Announces Solo Return With New Single partOfMe Photo
deCasa Announces Solo Return With New Single 'partOfMe'

Ricky Santiago-Cruz a.k.a deCasa is a Latinx artist from Puerto Rico now based in Austin, TX. His music is best described as Latin-infused Alternative with Hip-Hop undertones. deCasa has opened for acclaimed acts such as Mobley, Dreamgirl, Bright Light Social Hour, and Los Walters.

3
Larkin Poe Share An Acoustic Companion EP Photo
Larkin Poe Share 'An Acoustic Companion EP'

Larkin Poe has been hailed as one of hardest working live acts on the road now, and on the heels of their epic North American tour which featured festival appearances, as well as sold-out dates alongside Blackberry Smoke, Larkin Poe are ready to kick off their biggest EU/UK headline tour to date.

4
Jordan Armstrong To Perform At City Winery NYC Photo
Jordan Armstrong To Perform At City Winery NYC

Jordan Armstrong will be performing at City Winery NYC. Come out to celebrate the best female singer-songwriters and enjoy Jordan's unique sound. Check out her most recent track 'Convenience Store' to get a sense of her music. Don't miss this opportunity to see Jordan Armstrong live!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Chandrika Tandon Releases New Album 'Ammu's Treasures'Chandrika Tandon Releases New Album 'Ammu's Treasures'
Video: Jungle Performs 'Back On 74' on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'Video: Jungle Performs 'Back On 74' on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'
KENNEDY Narrated by Peter Coyote & Featuring New Interviews with Conan O'Brien, Kennedy Family Members Coming to HISTORY ChannelKENNEDY Narrated by Peter Coyote & Featuring New Interviews with Conan O'Brien, Kennedy Family Members Coming to HISTORY Channel
Video: Watch the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Season 10 Trailer With Phaedra ParksVideo: Watch the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Season 10 Trailer With Phaedra Parks

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
THE COTTAGE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT