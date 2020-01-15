Musician Werley Nortreus Announced Presidential Bid Nomination In Haiti

26 years old, Werley Nortreus is known as a Musical Artist, Author, Entrepreneur, Politician, and the CEO of Ceraphin Corporation, a mass media company that he founded. He was born in Limbé but he was raised in Port-au-Prince, the Capital of Haiti. He believes in Humanism and he wants to be a contributor for a better Haiti before the year 2045.

He studied business administration and political science because he wanted to become an Entrepreneur and a Politician to serve his home country, which is Haiti.

The 26 years old musician believes that the youth in Haiti and the upcoming generations should see him as a role model so they can have the same mindset and behave exactly like him. He uses his music and books to speak positive messages so the world can become a better place. Hopefully, the future Leader of Haiti believes that Haiti will get on its feet before the year 2045 once he takes offices.

For years, Werley Nortreus has contributed towards political movements and activism, include 'Haitians Lives Matter' and 'Black Lives Matter' movements. Those movements have contributed strong messages about discrimination and racism, especially towards black people in America and around the world. Werley Nortreus hopes to inspire many people along his journey to make the world a happier and healthier place to live.

One of his greatest goals is to help his homeland earn the respect and position in the global community as viewed through his own eyes. His love and admiration for his home country are evident when you speak with him. Nortreus is proud to have been born and raised in the Caribbean, and the culture and its ethnicity mean everything to him.

According to a few interviews, Werley Nortreus has a deep passion to involve in politic and for the right reasons. He wishes one day to become the President of Haiti in order to help Haiti get its respect and dignity back from those who stole it years ago. Through his organizations as well as in his personal capacity, Werley has helped when natural calamities destroyed many human lives in Haiti. He believes in unity and he believes Haiti will change one day.

"As a human being, I believe that I was created in order to value and love other humans like me. Humanism is the reason that I want to become the President of Haiti one day, in order to serve my country and serve other countries around the world.", said Werley Nortreus.

"The first wish should be named "A New Haiti" because I've always wanted to see Haiti become a significant country in the world. The second wish should be named "Werley Nortreus to become President of Haiti" because I love Haiti so much and I will take all the risks and everything it takes to change the country. The last wish should be named "Haiti is the most powerful and respected country in the world", because the country has suffered so much, and I believe it's time for the country to get its power and respect back.", said Werley Nortreus during an interview with Kreol Magazine in the UK.

"As we all know that there are a lot of Chaos and Riots in Haiti from 2016 until today and the current Leader 'Jovenel Moise' and 'PHTK' Leaders refused to step down, which is not good for the country because the protesters won't give up the streets until they step down. Honestly, I, Werley Nortreus want to involve in politic in Haiti so I can put the country in the right path so the country can get its respect and dignity back from the elites who stole it.", said Werley Nortreus.

"I would like to debate with Jovenel Moise". Said the musician.





