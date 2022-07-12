Music Promotion Pioneer Don Graham Passes Away at 87

With a roster that included Edd "Kookie" Burns, Connie Stevens, Tab Hunter, The Everly Brothers, and Peter, Paul & Mary, as well as Ike & Tina Turner, Dave Mason, and Sergio Mendes, Don Graham was a music promotion pioneer. Graham, who started his lengthy career in the early days of Warner Bros. Records, A&M, Blue Thumb, and United Artists in the 1960s, died Thursday evening, July 7, 2022 of stomach cancer at the age of 87. He was surrounded by his family.

Donald Fredrick Graham admitted that his entry into the music business was purely accidental -- at the age of 16, as VP of the student body in high school, one of his duties was procuring the entertainment for assemblies -- saddled with the princely budget of $85. -- for the entire year. Graham and a friend sneaked into the San Francisco's Blackhawk nightclub where the Fantasy Record label was based at the time. It turns out that jazz legend Dave Brubeck was appearing with his quartet that night. Graham approached Brubeck and somehow convinced him to play at his high school for the $85 fee, which Brubeck donated to charity.

After high school, Graham met the Director of Sales for Capitol San Francisco, who introduced him to a man by the name of Russ Solomon, whose father owned a store called Tower Drugs. Solomon wanted to stop selling drugs and start selling records, so they changed one word on the sign to Tower Records. Russ confided to Don that he eventually wanted to have record stores across the country, to which Don told Russ, "You're drunk. It will never happen."

In 1958 Graham learned that Warner Brothers Pictures was about to start a record label and wanted a department in San Francisco... Don became that department. Under Graham's leadership, Warner Bros. Records became very successful signing Edd "Kookie" Burns, Connie Stevens, Tab Hunter, The Everly Brothers, and Peter, Paul & Mary. One of Warner Bros.' first records to be successful was "Kookie, Kookie, Lend Me Your Comb" by Kookie and Connie Stevens, based on the popular TV show, 77 Sunset Strip. Problem was, KYA, a major San Francisco station at the time, didn't believe in the song and didn't add it to their play-list at first. Graham devised a promotion in which Warner Bros. would replace any old comb that was mailed in with a new "Kookie" comb. Some 80,000 used and filthy combs later, the song went to #4 nationally.

In 1962, Graham moved to Los Angeles and joined A&M Records as the label's first-ever National Promotion Manager, working for Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss. Three years later, Graham left A&M for Blue Thumb Records, with a roster that included Ike & Tina Turner, Dave Mason, and Sergio Mendes. In 1968 he moved to United Artists and enjoyed success with Bobby Goldsboro, Jay & the Americans, War, Johnny Rivers, and Don McLean. Later stops included Midget Productions under Joe Smith and Cream Records before starting his own company, Don Graham Promotions in 1980. For his efforts, Graham was named "Bill Gavin National Promotion Man of the Year" three times and "Billboard National Promotion Man of the Year" twice.

Don Graham's belief in life was the repeated thrill and delight of getting music played and creating public interest, always using his famous letter and email sign-off, "THANKS, DON GRAHAM!"

Graham is survived by Robin, his wife of 48 years; son Mark Graham (wife Sherry, son Gavin); son Chris Graham (wife Lisa, sons Nicholas and Mark) and daughter Jennifer. His children remember their dad spreading his positivity, encouragement and fun wherever he went, and to whomever he was with: at work, with friends, or with family, who he loved immensely. In lieu of flowers, Robin Graham said, "Greet each day and person with a positive attitude just like Don."