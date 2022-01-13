Muse Shares Brand New Song 'Won't Stand Down'

GRAMMY Award-winning English rock band Muse returns with brand new song, "Won't Stand Down," out today via Warner Records.

Produced by Muse and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me The Horizon), "Won't Stand Down" is an arena-ready anthem of controlled chaos, with heavy guitars and industrial-like distortions amplifying Bellamy's striking lyrics about taking one's power back.

"Won't Stand Down is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere," says Matt Bellamy. "Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression."

Today, the band also shared the video for the song. Directed by award winning filmmaker Jared Hogan (girl in red, Joji) and shot in Kyiv, Ukraine, the visual features a fragile, mysterious figure that siphons the collective energy of a dark army in order to transmute into an augmented being.

Muse is Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Their last album, Simulation Theory, debuted at #1 and marked the band's sixth straight album to debut in the U.K top spot. Their previous studio album, Drones, went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album, the band's second, in February 2016. Since forming in 1994, Muse have released eight studio albums, selling over 20 million albums worldwide.

Widely recognized as one of the best live bands in the world, Muse have won numerous music awards including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, eleven NME Awards and seven Q Awards, amongst others. The band is currently working on more new music.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

June 3, 2022 - Rock AM Ring - Nürburgring, Germany

June 5, 2022 - Rock Im Park - Nürburgring, Germany

June 9, 2022 - Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 11, 2022 - Tempelhof Sounds - Berlin, Germany

June 17, 2022 - Firenze Rocks - Florence, Italy

June 19, 2022 - Isle of Wight Festival - Newport, England

June 21, 2022 - VOLT Festival - Hungary, Sopron

June 24, 2022 - Tinderbox Festival - Odense, Denmark

June 26, 2022 - Mallorca Live - Mallorca, Spain

June 29, 2022 - Ejekt Festival - Athens, Greece

July 2, 2022 - OpenAir - St. Gallen, Switzerland

July 3, 2022 - Les Eurockéennes De Belfort - Belfort, France

July 6, 2022 - Beauregard Festival - Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France

July 8, 2022 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

July 10, 2022 - Les Déferlantes Festival - Céret, France