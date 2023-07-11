Morgan Wade Releases New Single '80's Movie'

Wade's new album will be released on August 25.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain & More Join All-Star Lineup of CNN's 'The Fourth in Americ Photo 4 Alanis Morissette & More Join CNN’s 'The Fourth in America' Special

Morgan Wade Releases New Single '80's Movie'

Critical darling Morgan Wade has released another preview of her eagerly awaited second album Psychopath, as she releases ‘80’s Movie.'

The upbeat, breezy track was written by Wade and frequent collaborator Sadler Vaden and is featured on Apple Music’s New Music Daily today.  Wade chatted with Zane Lowe to talk about the track and upcoming album.

“If you want to feel instantly happy, you can watch a feel-good movie from the 80’s and it’ll cheer you right up”, said Wade. “That nostalgic, joyful sentiment is what we were channeling when writing this song and I think we got there. ‘80’s Movie’ is fun, melodic and light-hearted and I am so excited it’s finally here.” 

Excitement continues to grow for Psychopath, an astounding 13-track LP crafted with the help of notable musical talents, from A-list songwriters to studio musicians and Wade’s longtime producer-guru/song whisperer Vaden. The title track was recently named one of Rolling Stone’s Best Country Songs of the Year So Far, claiming “The year’s most unconventional country love song…captivates from the get-go.”

Pre-order the album, available 25th August HERE.

Wade has been no stranger to the road throughout the first quarter of 2023 on her headlining NO SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN TOUR, which sold out 35 shows, with more than 40,000 tickets sold.

With huge acclaim for her US shows, she was also a smash hit across the UK on her recent headline tour, playing venues three times the size of her visit here last year. Her performance at the inaugural Highways Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on 20th May saw her steal the show.

“It’s really incredible to come over here, to somewhere that you’re not from, a completely different country, and have [the audience] singing my songs right back to me,” Wade told the Evening Standard in an interview. “That was just an awesome feeling.”

Wade is the current cover star of Maverick Magazine in the UK and appears on Diplo’s new album Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant. She will join Turnpike Troubadours and Eric Church for select US dates throughout the summer, and is set for appearances at Lollapalooza, Railbird, Austin City Limits, and more high-profile festivals before heading back to Europe for an autumn headline run. 

A Virginia native, Wade has broken away from the pack to become one of country music’s most compelling voices. Possessed with a raw and unflinching vocal anchored by a perfect tinge of twang; the rare ability to pen honest portraits of some of life’s most precious, painful and unpredictable moments; and an onstage vulnerability that so seamlessly breaks down the wall between fan and artist, Wade has quickly made her mark on the music world.

Her scathingly honest and raw 2021 debut album Reckless topped Rolling Stone’s Best Country Albums of the year list and produced the smash hit single ‘Wilder Days’, which busted down the doors and introduced Wade as a once-in-a-generation songwriter and led to nominations for ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Americana Music Association Emerging Act of the Year, and CMT Breakthrough Female Video of the Year. 

Photo credit: Matthew Berinato



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Gibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEO Photo
Gibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEO

An accomplished musician, guitarist and songwriter, Cesar has performed with and recorded alongside artists spanning an eclectic range of music genres, such as Mana, Kirk Hammett, and Rob Trujillo (Metallica), Rex Brown (Pantera), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Snake Sabo (Skid Row), Jared James Nichols, Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest) and Fito Paez.

2
Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jacksons Im The Man Photo
Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'

The band also shared three dates supporting Greta Van Fleet in Nashville, Fort Worth, and Houston. Additionally, Silversun Pickups have remaining dates on their Physical Thrills headlining tour at the new LA venue The Bellwether on September 27th as well as at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage on September 29th.

3
Little Monarch Releases New Single Tears Photo
Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'

Little Monarch shares her whimsical new single “Tears” and an accompanying music video. Along with releasing new music Little Monarch is currently supporting Gracie Abrams as part of the band on her The Good Riddance Tour, which includes multiple opening act performances for Taylor Swift on the Eras stadium tour.

4
Live at G. Blueys Juke Joint NYC Sets September Release Photo
'Live at G. Bluey's Juke Joint NYC' Sets September Release

The new album was recorded at G. Bluey’s Juke Joint in Long Island City, New York, on October 24 and 25, 2022, and features Popa Chubby (guitar and vocals), backed by his all-star “Beast Band,” which consists of Mike Merritt - bass (Conan O’Brien, Billy Gibbons); Mike Dimeo - keyboards (Johnny Winter, Tommy James); and Stefano Giudici - drums.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEOGibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEO
Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'
Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp ExperiencesInterview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
THE LION KING
& JULIET